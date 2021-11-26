Civitas Resources Set For Significant Free Cash Flow And Return Of Capital In 2022

Ingersoll Rand's latest investor day highlights the encouraging progress it has made in transitioning into a less cyclical industrial compounder. Following an optimistic investor day event, I continue to like the longer-term story at Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), with the transition from a cyclical industrial to a premium compounder intact and likely to drive upside to the shares from here. In particular, the increased offerings of IoT products and emphasis on aftermarket/recurring revenues should drive a low-double-digit % CAGR, along with adj EBITDA margin expansion into the high-20s %. Furthermore, future M&A upside and accelerated synergy capture also look set to add incremental upside to the "new IR" story over the medium to longer term. On balance, with IR quickly turning into an industrial "compounder," which tends to trade at premium valuations, I see plenty of room for a re-rating ahead.
