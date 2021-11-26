Steve Bannon asks court to deny request to shield records in his case

Former Trump adviser turned far-right podcaster Steve Bannon wants to generate some headlines and media attention by filing a series of “frivolous” legal complaints to fight his criminal contempt charges, according to a new 10-page filing from the Justice Department. Politico reported Sunday evening that the feds suggested Bannon’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, is complicit in assisting the MAGA star in using the charges to gin up outrage and refuse to engage in rudimentary pre-trial negotiations. “The defense’s misleading claims, failure to confer, unexplained wholesale opposition, and extrajudicial statements make clear the defense’s real purpose: to abuse criminal discovery to try this case in the media rather than in court,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn wrote in the legal filing. “The misleading and frivolous nature of the defendant’s claims of prejudice demonstrate that they are just a cover for... [how] the defendant wishes to have trial through the press,” Vaughn added.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO