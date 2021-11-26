ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon asks court to deny request to shield records in his case

By Kathryn Watson
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys for former chief Trump strategist Steve Bannon are asking the court to deny the federal government's request to keep documents in his case largely private. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to contempt of Congress charges after he was indicted by a federal grand jury for failing to comply with congressional...

Ultimate One⚓
4d ago

What sensitive material! He wasn't working on any high top secret mission! Except for the one that Trump laid out to overthrow the the electoral vote on Jan 6th!

Reply(32)
135
Lisa Graham
4d ago

Remember he was Arrested on china Billionaires Yacht.Trump pardoned him .People either forget or just plain don't care.????

Reply(16)
71
tex1
4d ago

570salty , IF Bannon wants everything out in the open , why did he not comply with the subpoena instead of fighting it .

Reply(14)
48
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Wants to Turn His Criminal Charges Into a Media Circus: DOJ

Former Trump adviser turned far-right podcaster Steve Bannon wants to generate some headlines and media attention by filing a series of “frivolous” legal complaints to fight his criminal contempt charges, according to a new 10-page filing from the Justice Department. Politico reported Sunday evening that the feds suggested Bannon’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, is complicit in assisting the MAGA star in using the charges to gin up outrage and refuse to engage in rudimentary pre-trial negotiations. “The defense’s misleading claims, failure to confer, unexplained wholesale opposition, and extrajudicial statements make clear the defense’s real purpose: to abuse criminal discovery to try this case in the media rather than in court,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn wrote in the legal filing. “The misleading and frivolous nature of the defendant’s claims of prejudice demonstrate that they are just a cover for... [how] the defendant wishes to have trial through the press,” Vaughn added.
The Independent

Prosecutors ask judge to keep Steve Bannon evidence away from public over potential ‘witness tampering’

Federal prosecutors have petitioned the judge overseeing the criminal contempt of Congress case against ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon to reject his request to make most of the evidence against him public because granting it would allow him to engage in witness tampering.On 17 November, attorneys with the Washington DC US attorney’s office asked US District Judge Carl Nichols to issue an order which would allow Mr Bannon and his attorneys to receive transcripts of the grand jury proceedings which led to his indictment to allow them to prepare for a future trial. Prosecutors also asked Judge Nichols to issue...
Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will vote Wednesday to hold a former Justice Department official in contempt, demanding criminal charges against a defiant witness for a second time as lawmakers seek answers about the violent attack. The committee on Monday scheduled a vote to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey […]
Appeals court judges appear skeptical of Trump's claim of executive privilege

Washington — A three-judge federal appeals court panel weighing whether former President Donald Trump can shield his White House records from the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol appeared skeptical of Mr. Trump's claims of executive privilege on Tuesday, the latest development in a legal standoff that could ultimately reach the Supreme Court.
Appeals Court Weighs Trump Arguments to Withhold Records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of judges on Tuesday questioned whether they had the authority to grant former President Donald Trump's demands and stop the White House from allowing the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection led by Trump's supporters. But the judges also noted that there...
DOJ moves to limit Bannon media circus over January 6 investigation

Prosecutors have accused former President Donald Trump's ex-adviser Steve Bannon of attempting to try his criminal case through the media instead of in court and have asked a judge to limit what Bannon can release publicly throughout the case, according to a new filing in DC District Court. Bannon is...
Judge orders lawyers to pay $187,000 in legal fees over ‘frivolous’ 2020 election lawsuit

A federal judge has ordered two lawyers to pay almost $187,000 in legal fees over what he called their “frivolous” lawsuit challenging the 2020 election.“They are experienced lawyers who should have known better,” Magistrate Judge N Reid Neureiter wrote in a facebook-others/abcbfd25-4a22-43da-8837-c17bc83b8b72/?itid=lk_interstitial_manual_5">scathing order. “They need to take responsibility for their misconduct.”The two Colorado attorneys, Gary Fielder and Ernest John Walker, filed a class-action lawsuit last December charging that Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, and various public officials had conspired to steal the election from former president Donald Trump.Judge Neureiter called the case so “unverified” that it should never have been...
Steve Bannon wants contempt case documents to be publicly released

Donald Trump’s former White House adviser Steve Bannon wants documents from his contempt-of-Congress case to be made public, as his lawyers filed a motion to oppose a protective order that prohibits both sides of the case from publicly releasing such evidence.Mr Bannon surrendered himself to the FBI three days after a District of Columbia grand jury indicted him on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena commanding him to give evidence before a select House of Representatives committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty.Assistant US Attorney...
