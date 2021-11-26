ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTI crude collapses below $70 for first time since September

By Carl Surran
 4 days ago
WTI and Brent crude oil benchmarks both plunge more than 10% as a newly discovered coronavirus strain sparks fears over the global economic recovery and the potential effects on travel and oil demand. U.S. crude for January delivery (CL1:COM) -11.5% to $69.32/bbl for its biggest drop since April 2020,...

U.S. Moves to Cool Tensions With Saudis Over Oil Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is trying to re-focus its energy relationship with top Middle East OPEC countries, notably Saudi Arabia, after a period of tension between Washington and Riyadh over high oil prices.
Cushing Crude Inventories Are Rising As Oil Prices Fall

Crude stocks at Cushing have been rising in recent weeks, with another build expected for the last week, amid the sell-off in WTI Crude on Friday triggered by fears of the Omicron variant and low liquidity on the long U.S. weekend, energy analytics provider OilX said on Tuesday.
Oil Update - November 2021

Having failed to convince OPEC+ to cooperate, oil will be released from strategic petroleum reserves of numerous countries, including the United States. My forecast for the November WTI price range was completely wrong because of at least three factors. First, the Biden administration was determined to reduce oil prices, either by having OPEC+ produce more oil or by coordinating with countries to withdraw oil from their respective strategic petroleum reserves. Having failed to convince OPEC+ to cooperate, oil will be released from strategic petroleum reserves of numerous countries, including the United States. Second, Austria went into lockdown because of its COVID situation. Some feared Austria might be the first domino in Europe. And third, last Friday, oil prices tanked on the WHO’s announcement of a new COVID variant named Omicron.
API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Contrary To Belief, More Pain For Oil Ahead

The emergence of the omicron variant has added uncertainty to an already uncertain market. The recent emergence of the omicron Covid-19 variant has thrown the markets off-balance in conjunction with several other key developments. Consequently, both an elementary fundamental outlook and some technical indicators on the price action have altered. A brief overview of current price action mechanics and technical indicators is provided along with an elucidation of the fundamental backdrop driving much of the price action into the areas highlighted in the analysis. A short overview of the natural gas market is also provided with an outlook on how the consequences of high natural gas prices in Europe could potentially affect crude oil markets long-term.
Crude oil price in oversold territory ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil price is in the oversold territory with an RSI of 28. Both the WTI and Brent futures are on a downtrend as a reaction to the Omicron variant. Investors are eyeing the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday.
Natural gas slammed for second straight session to three-month low

U.S. natural gas futures sink for the second consecutive day, settling -5.9% at $4.567/MMBtu (NG1:COM) and adding to yesterday's 11.4% plunge and leaving prices at their lowest closing level since August 31.
Oil futures suffer largest monthly loss since March 2020

Oil futures settled sharply lower on Tuesday, with prices posting their largest monthly loss since the pandemic officially began in March of 2020. "Crude prices got hit with a one-two punch" from the Moderna CEO's concern over the current MRNA vaccines' effectiveness with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and after the Federal Reserve briefly sent the dollar higher and brought forward rate hike expectations, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. January West Texas Intermediate crude lost $3.77, or 5.4%, to settle at $66.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices for the most-active contract down nearly 21% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by TC Energy & Petrobras

TRP is seeking a $15 billion compensation from the United States over the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, while Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras presented its business and management plan for the upcoming five-year period.
Here's how your gas could hit $5 a gallon

The surge in oil prices this year has angered drivers, tainted Americans' views on the economy and confounded both the White House and Federal Reserve. Unfortunately, JPMorgan Chase says the oil spike is just getting started. In a new report on Monday, JPMorgan warned clients that Brent crude oil will...
U.S. energy envoy says Biden stands ready to release even more oil reserves to cool markets

"This is a tool that was available to us and will be available again," Amos Hochstein told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Monday. His comments come as energy analysts assess the effectiveness of a U.S.-led pledge to release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves after OPEC+ producers had resisted calls to pump more to help cool the market.
U.S. Strategic Oil Reserves Could Fall By 50% Over The Next Decade

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve could drop by 304 million barrels over the next 10 years according to the EIA. The reason for this fall is a combination of recent legislation and the decision by Biden last week to release 50 million barrels. Several infrastructure bills have already committed to...
Exxon Mobil stock forecast as WTI Crude rallies above $71

Exxon Mobil shares on Monday edged slightly higher after a rebound in oil prices. The WTI Crude oil bounced from Friday's decline to trade above $71 per barrel. OPEC has suspended output increase amid Omicron fears.
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

