Female students in Robins School of Business share insight on gender disparity

For all the laudable efforts firms make in improving diversity and inclusion, the scoreboard still shows a massive deficit. The relative dearth of diversity among equity partners — and the troubling trend of using the income partner moniker to disguise attorneys as “partners” without affording them the actual benefits of the title — remain pernicious obstacles in law firm culture. And obstacles that compound upon themselves by limiting mentorship and support from up-and-coming candidates among the associate ranks. Firms by and large haven’t shown much capacity to address the issue and when a behemoth corporation tried to get at the problem from the client-side, he was ousted within months.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO