ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Krugman: Past lessons on inflation are why doves now rule Fed roost

By Paul Krugman
expressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho should lead the Federal Reserve? President Joe Biden faced a difficult choice. Should he reappoint Jay Powell, a monetary dove who believes that the current inflation spike is probably temporary but might revise his views in the light of evidence? Or should he nominate Lael Brainard, a monetary dove who...

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KABC

Were They Lying Or Bad At Their Job: Fed Chief Now Warns About Inflation

(Washington, DC) — The head of the Federal Reserve says inflation isn’t ending anytime soon- despite saying it was “transitory” weeks ago. During a Senate hearing, Fed Chair Jerome Powell added it’s probably time to stop referring to inflation as “transitory.” He said inflation is expected to start turning around sometime next year. Inflation hit a 30-year record in October, with consumer prices rising over six-percent.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Milton Friedman
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Lael Brainard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Interest Rates#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Republican#Democrat
thebalance.com

Fed Signals Moves to Quell Not-So-Transitory Inflation

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled Tuesday that the Fed might be in more of a hurry to pull back on its easy money policies due to stubborn inflation, with the emergence of the new omicron strain of COVID-19 muddling the picture. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee that inflation...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / Dollar Rate Boosted by Fed Bet Unwind

Some unhelpful comments by the boss of Moderna have sparked another market decline and the U.S. Dollar is amongst the losers. The Euro, Franc and Yen are all trading higher on Tuesday, Nov. 30 after Stéphane Bancel, head of Moderna, said he foresees a "material drop" in the effectiveness of existing vaccines.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
KTLA

Powell: Fed may accelerate pullback in economic support to counter inflation

Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Federal Reserve will consider acting more quickly to dial back its ultra-low-interest rate policies to counter higher inflation, which Powell acknowledged will likely persist well into next year. The Fed has begun reducing its monthly bond purchases, which are intended to lower longer-term borrowing costs, at a pace […]
BUSINESS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: The Fed’s incompetence on inflation

The head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, just woke up from his four-year help-the-wealthy stupor to state at the Fed meeting this month that inflation is here to stay longer than predicted. Really? What is just as scary is the incompetent President Joe Biden is nominating Mr. Powell for a second term. Keep the wealthy happy.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed's Powell warns Omicron poses risks to US economy

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the recovery of the US economy and labor market and also heighten uncertainty regarding inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony released Monday. Powell has consistently said the recent spike in inflation would be transitory, but acknowledged that the factors pushing US prices higher will "linger well into next year." The comments to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday indicate the central bank chief is growing more concerned about this year's price increases, which has put pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates more quickly. The Fed slashed interest rates to zero in the early days of the pandemic and flooded the financial system with liquidity, which together with massive government aid helped to prevent a more damaging economic downturn.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy