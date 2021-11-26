EYE ON NPI – ST Teseo-LIV3F and VIC3DA Automotive GNSS Dead-Reckoning Module #EYEonNPI #DigiKey @st_world @DigiKey @Adafruit

Here at Adafruit, we spend lots of our time deep down in the lowest levels of the libraries that our examples are built on. At that level we can’t assume that any of the software on the device is working correctly. The tools in this guide can help you load and debug the software on a microcontroller. It’s easiest with a development board that has a debug connector or at least a spot for one. Once the software is loaded, you can use external tools to verify that everything is working as expected (or figure out why it isn’t.) The toughest bugs may take a lot of time to figure out or may require plugging and unplugging a cable. Inline switches can greatly simplify this process by using a switch to effectively unplug the cable without the hassle.

