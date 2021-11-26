ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

EYE ON NPI – ST Teseo-LIV3F and VIC3DA Automotive GNSS Dead-Reckoning Module #EYEonNPI #DigiKey @st_world @DigiKey @Adafruit

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s EYE ON NPI (video) knows where it’s been and where its goin’! We reckon you’ll love the ST Teseo-VIC3DA and Automotive GNSS Dead-Reckoning Module and Evaluation Kit, a technology that improves on GPS/GNSS by adding an IMU and odometer to help determine location in places where GPS signal is...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Keyword Arguments @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Create and use named keyword arguments for your functions in CircuitPython. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit Monochrome 1.12″ 128×128 OLED Graphic Display #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

The Adafruit Monochrome 1.12″ 128×128 OLED Graphic Display is a petite 1.12″ diagonal, but very readable due to the high contrast of an OLED display. This display is made of 128×128 individual white OLED pixels, each one is turned on or off by the controller chip. Because the display makes its own light, no backlight is required. This reduces the power required to run the OLED and is why the display has such high contrast; we really like these miniature displays for their crispness!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gnss#Teseo#Robot#Npi#Automotive Gnss#Gps Gnss#Imu#Wifi#Ap#Rtk
adafruit.com

Adafruit Holiday Gift Guide: Assistive Technology

Know someone who has trouble operating a conventional computer input device, like a mouse, keyboard, joystick, or game controller? You can create your own device that is adapted to a particular person’s needs and capabilities. Do they need a mouse they can click with a foot pedal or that moves by tilting, or a customized keyboard with big buttons? Could they use an adapted video game controller with a special joystick and knee-operated buttons? Could they use a “sip-n-puff” device controlled by their breath, or a no-touch gesture sensor?
SHOPPING
adafruit.com

Adafruit Holiday Gift Guide: Firmware Debugging and Development

Here at Adafruit, we spend lots of our time deep down in the lowest levels of the libraries that our examples are built on. At that level we can’t assume that any of the software on the device is working correctly. The tools in this guide can help you load and debug the software on a microcontroller. It’s easiest with a development board that has a debug connector or at least a spot for one. Once the software is loaded, you can use external tools to verify that everything is working as expected (or figure out why it isn’t.) The toughest bugs may take a lot of time to figure out or may require plugging and unplugging a cable. Inline switches can greatly simplify this process by using a switch to effectively unplug the cable without the hassle.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
GeekyGadgets

Unsurv offline open source, privacy friendly GNSS receiver with ESP32 & NFC

After previously announcing the unsurv offline open source, privacy friendly, compact GNSS receiver with ESP32 and NFC, its creators Unsurv Technologies have now made it available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website with prices starting from $89. Worldwide shipping is available and the small unsurv offline measures just 45 mm x 32 mm.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Country
China
NewsBreak
Python
everythingrf.com

New u-blox GNSS Module Supports both Untethered and Automotive Dead Reckoning Technology

U-blox, a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announced the NEO-M9V global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver. This is the first u-blox positioning receiver to offer both untethered dead reckoning (UDR) and automotive dead reckoning (ADR) and is a perfect fit for fleet management and micro-mobility applications that require reliable meter-level positioning accuracy even in challenging GNSS signal environments such as urban canyons.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Adafruit ESP32-S2 Feather

What's Feather-shaped and has an ESP32-S2 WiFi module? What has a STEMMA QT connector for I2C devices and a built in ambient sensor? What has your favorite Espressif WiFi microcontroller and lots of Flash and RAM memory for your next IoT project? What will make your next IoT project sensor project flyyyyy?
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Making a Ruined Gothic Cathedral Model By Hand

C’mon, you know you want to build a ruined, beautifully-detailed gothic cathedral model out of paper, clay, wood, and foam, right? Here’s how. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Spraying Resin on 3D Prints

Here’s an interesting experiment I never would have thought of. The Creative Collector tried spraying resin onto 3D prints using an airbrush. Further experimentation is needed but the results look promising and perhaps another decent print finishing technique you can add to all of the others. Stop breadboarding and soldering...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

IBM’s Eagle, a 127 Qubit Quantum Processor

IBM claims it has taken a major step toward practical quantum computation. On Monday, the company unveiled Eagle, a 127 qubit quantum processor. IBM claims it’s the first such processor that can’t be simulated by a classical supercomputer. To make sense of what that means, the company says to simulate Eagle you would need more classical bits than there are atoms in every human being on the planet. IBM is crediting the breakthrough to a new design that puts the processor’s control components on multiple physical levels while the qubits are located on a single layer. It’s a design the company says allows for a significant increase in computing power.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Manufacturing Deli Slicers #Manufacturing

Nothing like shredduce via a deli slicer. Are you even eating a sandwich if at least one component didn’t come straight from the slicer….? Let’s ponder that question and be entranced by this episode of How It’s Made from Science Channel on YouTube. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

New Prods 11/17/21 feat. Adafruit KB2040 – RP2040 Kee Boar Driver!

Browndages is the brainchild of husband and wife duo, Rashid and Intisar. In their house, with three children, they went through bandages as quick as they could buy them. The ESP-BOX is a new generation AIoT development platform released by Espressif Systems. The ESP32-S3-BOX is an AIoT development board that is based on Espressif’s ESP32-S3 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5 (LE) SoC. The ESP32-S3-BOX provides a platform for developing the control of home appliances using Voice Assistance + touch screen controller, sensor, infrared controller, and intelligent Wi-Fi gateway.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

7 transformative tools for your workshop

Helpful video from Stumpy Nubs on YouTube. This edition of Cool Tools is one you will not want to miss! Seven tools that everyone should see!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 11/24/2021 Featuring LED Glasses Inspection

Adding solder paste to a stencil (0:04) Stencil inspection screen (0:19) Stenciled panels of BNO055 9-DOF Absolute Orientation IMUs (0:22) First panel of RP2040 Kee Boar Driver (0:24) LED Glasses heading into reflow oven (0:26) Solder wick spiral (0:41) Pile of PyGamer PCBs (0:46) Old PCB graveyard (0:49) Construction site...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Unearthing 2,000-Year-Old Roman Dagger

Around 15 B.C.E., imperial Roman troops clashed with Rhaetian tribesmen near a gorge in Switzerland. Following the battle, one of the legionaries dug a hole and buried his dagger, possibly as an offering to the gods. That’s where the ornate pugio remained until 2019, when an amateur archaeologist surveyed the...
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Wheee! Feather M4 Adalogger prototype bring-up

Yayyy we got the Feather M4 Adalogger PCBs in so we quickly put one together. This is kinda a respin of the Feather M4 Express with all the upgrades we want: USB C, 8 MB of QSPI flash, J20 instead of J19 (more flash/RAM), Stemma QT port, micro SD card on the back, and power-switchable I2C/SD/NeoPixel for low power usage. we’re just working on getting the bootloader and Arduino support all worked out now – CircuitPython definition will be next – video.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy