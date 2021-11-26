ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should You Buy This Giant Biotech Stock?

By Kody Kester
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Amgen's higher volumes, net margins, and share repurchases all helped improve earnings.
  • The company's maintenance of a relatively modest debt level is also encouraging.
  • To boot, the stock can provide income investors with a market-beating 3.5% yield.

There's a common expression in the investing community, which goes as follows: "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market." This essentially means that even with the financial markets at or near all-time highs as they are now, not all stocks have fared well.

Pharma stock Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is a perfect example. At its current share price of $204, the stock is just a touch above its 52-week low and a whopping 26% below its 52-week high. Let's look at whether you should interpret this recent poor stock performance as a buying opportunity or a sign to steer clear of Amgen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovpXZ_0d7OBUXD00
Image source: Getty Images.

A solid third-quarter performance

Amgen reported $6.7 billion in revenue during the third quarter, which equates to a 4.4% growth rate against the year-ago period. What led to Amgen's respectable performance?

Given Amgen's diversified portfolio of more than two dozen drugs, there were quite a few moving parts affecting growth in the quarter. Legacy medications such as Enbrel (for arthritis) and Neulasta (to help chemotherapy patients) experienced revenue declines. Combined sales of these two drugs fell 9.4% year over year to $1.7 billion in the third quarter due to a 2% volume decline for Enbrel and a 38% price drop for Neulasta.

But growth from Amgen's two osteoporosis drugs, Prolia and Evenity, and its psoriasis drug Otezla were enough to more than offset revenue declines from Enbrel and Neulasta. The three drugs combined to generate $1.6 billion in revenue during the third quarter, up 20.3% compared to the prior-year period.

Also of help were increased patient visits and diagnosis rates for the conditions that Amgen's drugs treat. As a result, the company saw its total product portfolio volume grow by 8%. This more than made up for the 7% drop in net selling price across all of the company's products caused by such drugs as Neulasta.

So what did this all mean for profits in the quarter? Good things. Amgen's non-GAAP net income increased 8% year over year to $2.7 billion. This was the result of higher revenue and disciplined cost management, leading to a 130-basis point increase in the company's non-GAAP net profit margin. All this, along with a 3.2% reduction in the outstanding share count due to buybacks, led non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) 11.5% higher year over year to $4.67 in the third quarter, beating analysts' average forecast of $4.22.

Due to Amgen's 20-plus compounds in phase 2 or 3 clinical trials and the launch of a potential mega-blockbuster cancer drug in the third quarter -- Lumakras -- analysts are expecting 6% annual earnings growth over the next five years.

A fine balance sheet

Amgen's balanced drug portfolio and pipeline give it decent growth prospects. But another factor that's important to assess is the strength (or lack thereof) of a company's balance sheet. Let's turn to one helpful measure: the ratio of a company's net debt to its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

Amgen has net debt of $24.7 billion ($37.6 billion in long-term debt minus $12.9 billion in cash and marketable securities). If we annualize the company's EBITDA based on the first three quarters, it comes to $10.6 billion. This gives Amgen a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.3, which means that the company could hypothetically repay its debt in just over two years.

It's worth noting that since Amgen will likely continue to pay a dividend to shareholders and must pay income taxes, the company probably couldn't pay down its debt that quickly. However, the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio does demonstrate that Amgen maintains a manageable debt load for a company of its size.

Amgen is a buy near its 52-week low

Amgen appears to be a fundamentally strong business and yet the stock is down sharply in recent months. What gives?

It may have more to do with investor concerns about the pharmaceuticals industry right now, particularly the prescription-drug pricing plan the U.S. Congress is considering in its Build Back Better bill. The S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF, which includes similar companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb, is off about 15% from its 52-week high.

But is that investor concern now built into the stock price? I think it is. Amgen appears to be reasonably valued, trading in line with the industry's average forward P/E ratio of about 11. Yet the company is arguably of higher-quality than the average general drug manufacturer.

Patient investors can collect a market-beating and safe 3.5% dividend yield from Amgen while they wait for the market to come to its senses on the stock.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. When investing, it's not often you find great businesses that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The need for housing will never go away, and is poised to swell as population growth outpaces current home availability. Consumers have become accustomed to having access to the internet (and all its communication options) at their fingertips. Many retailers are perpetual service providers, and the ones built to last...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Drugs#Amgen#Pharmaceuticals#Amgn#Enbrel#Neulasta#Prolia#Evenity#Otezla
The Motley Fool

Got $10,000? 3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

General Electric's breakup plans look set to release value for shareholders. Stanley Black & Decker's long-term growth plans are being overly discounted by the market. PPG Industries will bounce back as cost pressures ease and key end markets improve. Buying a stock for the long term implies a high degree...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy as a Hedge Against Inflation

Dividend stocks can be powerful tools against inflationary pressures. Icahn Enterprises and Takeda Pharmaceutical both sport annualized dividend yields that should outpace inflation next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax and Pfizer Are Trouncing the Market Today

On yet more worrying news about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the fortunes of coronavirus stocks were mixed on Tuesday. Some of the ones doing particularly well in midafternoon trading were Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), up nearly 7%, and bellwether Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with a 2.4% gain. In contrast the co-developer of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

As your working days come to a close, your investment priorities are likely to change. Walmart's low prices and technology investments make this a retailer for all seasons. Microsoft's product lineup remains strong. As you get close to the end of your working days, you will probably shift your investment...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

Shares of semiconductors star Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) declined 4.4% through 12:12 p.m. ET Tuesday. That was about twice the decline suffered by the growth-stock-heavy Nasdaq index of companies, but it looks like both Nvidia and the Nasdaq, as a whole, are going down for the same reason. So what. Specifically, Fed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2022 Will Be a Bigger Year for Tesla Stock Than 2021

In this video, I will talk about why Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will have an even better year in 2022. The company and stock have been on fire throughout 2021, but next year is really when the fun starts. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights. According to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could Zoom Be One of the Best Stock Buys for 2022?

Zoom's growth trajectory is slowing due to individual and small business users stalling out. The largest customer segments are still growing at a rapid pace. Zoom has $5.4 billion in cash and equivalents at its disposal to continue its expansion into cloud-based communications. With just a month to go until...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Falling on Tuesday

The stock market was under serious pressure on Tuesday morning, with all three major averages in the red at 11:30 a.m. ET. And insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was underperforming, with shares down by more than 4%, despite trading higher earlier in the day. So what. There isn't any company-specific...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Shiba Inu Before It Rebounds to a New High?

It's been an absolutely incredible year for Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB). The cryptocurrency may have started as something of a joke, but it's gone on to become one of the most explosive winners in investing history. Shiba Inu's cryptocurrency token is up a staggering 52,000,000% across 2021's trading. Even more striking,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tilray Stock: Bull vs. Bear

There are just too many better marijuana stocks to buy than Tilray. But the global potential it holds outweighs any near-term shortcomings. Marijuana presents a massive growth opportunity for investors, especially as the U.S. moves toward legalizing the substance at the federal level. With Republicans recently introducing a federal legalization bill, the prospects grow for a bipartisan solution.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Renewable Energy Stock Sees High-Powered Dividend Growth Ahead

Clearway Energy delivered high-end dividend growth in 2021. The company now believes it can maintain dividend growth at the upper end of its target range through 2026. Combined with its high yield, that growth could power above-average total returns. Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)(NYSE:CWEN.A) is one of the largest renewable energy producers...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
141K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy