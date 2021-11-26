ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Office vows to proceed with ‘inhumane’ migrant push-backs after boat tragedy - but won’t say if they’ve already started

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
 4 days ago

The government has vowed to press ahead with plans to force migrant boats back to France after the English Channel ’s deadliest disaster, but is refusing to say whether any push-backs have happened.

Ministers have repeatedly said that the operations have been “authorised” and claimed they are “safe and legal”, despite concerns raised by the UN Refugee Agency and others.

But Home Office officials have refused to confirm if any push-backs have yet taken place, claiming that they cannot comment for “operational reasons and to avoid giving an advantage to the serious organised criminal groups facilitating these crossings”.

Unions representing Border Force staff have told The Independent they are unaware of any push-backs happening since the tactic was announced two months ago.

During a debate in parliament following the deaths of at least 27 people in a dinghy sinking, an MP said the disaster should result in the plans being dropped.

Scottish National Party MP Martyn Day asked Priti Patel to “commit to ending all discussion of the UK using dangerous and life-threatening push-back tactics in the Channel”.

The home secretary did not directly address the question and responded by saying she was “disappointed by the honourable gentleman’s tone and comments”.

Home Office minister Tom Pursglove refused to answer questions on whether the powers had yet been used while appearing on BBC Newsnight .

He said maritime commanders would make operational decisions “in the event of these tactics being deployed”.

“Ministers have signed off those operating procedures and we believe they are safe and legal,” Mr Pursglove added. “I think it is right that the UK has a maritime deterrent.”

Three potential legal challenges are already being mounted over the plans, and complex rules imposed by the Home Office to prevent violations of international law have raised questions over whether push-backs will ever go ahead.

The legal challenges, which are in an early stage, argue that the operations would be unlawful on several grounds.

Care4Calais is seeking for policy documents to be published so they can be properly scrutinised.

Founder Clare Moseley told The Independent : “This is an important policy that affects people’s lives, people could die as a result of it.”

She said the home secretary’s arguments that forcing boats back to France would not endanger migrants, and would ultimately save lives by deterring crossings, “don’t stand up to reasonable scrutiny”.

The Channel Rescue charity is crowdfunding for a separate legal challenge based on maritime law, and said it wanted to “ensure that this inhumane and life-threatening policy is never approved or put into action”.

A third legal challenge, by the Freedom From Torture group, contends that the push-back policy has no legal basis, authorises unlawful conduct by UK officials and is forbidden by the UN Refugee Convention.

It has written to Ms Patel asking her to withdraw the policy and to confirm that it will not be implemented, and will apply for a judicial review if “no satisfactory response is received”.

It’s scandalous that we have to challenge it in the courts, because the moral compass of this government is so lost at sea

Sonya Sceats, chief executive of Freedom from Torture

Sonya Sceats, chief executive of Freedom from Torture, said: “Boris Johnson’s cruel plan to ‘push back’ refugee dinghies will only lead to more people dying in the Channel.

“We believe this is not only morally indefensible, but also against the law. It’s scandalous that we have to challenge it in the courts, because the moral compass of this government is so lost at sea.

“The tragic deaths this week should be a wake-up call. We need to take every step we can to avoid more loss of life and fight for a better approach to supporting refugees that is more humane, fair and effective.”

A suite of new laws proposed by the government would criminalise small boat crossings by making it an offence to enter the UK without official permission.

The Nationality and Borders Bill would also create partial legal immunity for Border Force officials in the event that push-backs cause migrants to drown.

While being questioned on the move by a parliamentary committee last month, the home secretary said the government would “never do anything to put the safety of people’s lives at risk”.

“We’re not here to threaten lives, we’re here to save lives and make sure that people’s lives are not put at risk [with Channel crossings],” she added.

But a UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) official said push-backs in the English Channel would “unavoidably” put lives at risk and may not work as a deterrent.

The UNHCR’s UK representative Rossella Pagliuchi-Lor said: “There is an obligation to both save lives at sea and not endanger lives at sea, which would almost unavoidably happen if there were attempts at turning back dinghies which are overcrowded with people.”

The Independent understands that under current rules any push-back operations would have to meet numerous conditions, including the presence of French authorities to receive vessels.

But France has suggested it will not cooperate with the plans, with a letter to Ms Patel from her counterpart earlier this year saying the “use of maritime refoulements to French territorial waters would risk having a negative impact on our cooperation”.

The Independent

Channel boat push-backs are unlawful and will endanger lives, government told

Government plans to push migrant boats back to France while effectively “criminalising the act of seeking asylum” are unlawful and will put lives at risk, a parliamentary report has found.The Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) said pushbacks authorised by Priti Patel would “create a situation where state actors were actively placing individuals in situations that would increase the risk” of drowning.“Under the current conditions, we cannot see how a policy of pushbacks can be implemented without risking lives, contrary to the UK’s obligations under the right to life and international maritime law,” said the report.“Concerns about irregular migration cannot...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Channel migrants: Pushing back boats will increase danger, MPs warn

UK plans to turn back people attempting to cross the Channel are dangerous and probably unlawful, MPs have warned. Home Secretary Priti Patel said last week the tactic would help deter smuggling gangs, following the deaths of 27 people in a small boat. The Joint Committee on Human Rights is...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

PM steps up push for UK-EU returns agreement to solve Channel migrant crisis

Boris Johnson has increased his lobbying efforts for a returns agreement with Europe as a way to stem the flow of small boats crossing the Channel In a meeting with his Belgian counterpart, the Prime Minister pushed for the creation of a UK-European Union returns agreement for failed asylum seekers in a bid to crackdown on people smuggling in the wake of dozens dying while attempting to cross the strait last week.Downing Street, in its account of a video call on Tuesday with Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo, said Mr Johnson “stressed the importance of breaking the business model...
U.S. POLITICS
Priti Patel
The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government rejects pleas for safe routes to UK for refugees following dinghy disaster

Boris Johnson has turned his back on pleas to provide safe routes for refugees to reach Britain from continental Europe, following the tragic deaths of 27 people attempting the perilous crossing of the English Channel by inflatable dinghy.Campaigners accused the government of being “complicit with the people-smugglers” by relying on security measures which force migrants into ever more dangerous routes to reach the UK.And a Tory peer and former senior adviser to the Foreign Office branded the UK’s approach to the small boats crisis “shameful”, saying the migrants were being treated as “nameless zombies” rather than “people like you...
POLITICS
BBC

Migrant boats continue to arrive despite Channel deaths

Migrant boats continued to arrive on the English coast, just one day after 27 people died crossing the English Channel. About 40 migrants arrived in Dover early on Thursday and were driven away from the port on a red double-decker bus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel vows to ‘stop 100% of migrant crossings’ as she holds talks with France

Priti Patel has vowed to prevent “100 per cent” of migrant Channel crossings and vowed to make the deadly route across the sea “unviable” during talks with French officials.It comes after the UK government called on France to work together ‘constructively’ after nearly 4,000 people crossed the English Channel aboard small boats earlier this month. Tensions with France, already careworn amid Brexit rows over fishing andNorthern Ireland, have escalated in recent days after 1,185 people reached the UK over the course of a single day last week.The home secretary cancelled a meeting with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

European migration officials meet after deaths in Channel

Top European migration officials held an emergency meeting Sunday in the French port of Calais to find ways to better fight migrant smuggling, after 27 people died trying to cross the English Channel to Britain in an overcrowded inflatable boat.U.K. officials were notably absent from the gathering at the Calais City Hall, after Wednesday’s sinking prompted a new political crisis between Britain and France. The neighbors accuse each other of not doing enough to deter people from taking the treacherous journey.British Home Secretary Priti Patel said it was “unfortunate” that she was uninvited to the meeting, and reiterated Britain’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants who ‘swam back to France’ after failed Channel crossing await another attempt

A group from Iraq and Iran stand near a fire in a campsite in Dunkirk in near-freezing temperatures.They do not want to be in France. But they are here, in a makeshift campsite near old train tracks in the Grande-Synthe suburb, after failed attempts to cross the English Channel left them having to swim back to shore. This happened four times, one of them says. As they wait for their next try, they are camping out in Grand-Synthe in a site that has become popular with migrants since one nearby – which housed more than 1,000 – was broken up...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson and Macron vow further cooperation after Channel tragedy

Human tragedy struck in the Channel near Calais yesterday, where 27 people – a child among them – drowned when their dinghy capsized attempting to make the treacherous journey from France to Britain. The loss of life is thought to be the worst-ever migrant disaster in the Channel and one that many observers feared was just around the corner, as record numbers risk their lives in search of a better future. The fall out from the tragedy very quickly turned political, with London and Paris embroiled in a blame game about how to deal with the crisis, while some opposition parties laid the blame squarely at the door at the UK government, who they say must provide safe and legal routes for refugees to find sanctuary. Elsewhere, there are fresh negative briefings against Boris Johnson coming out of Rishi Sunak’s Treasury, the new German government has warned the UK against breaching the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, and parliamentary authorities are reviewing rules after an MP was told she couldn’t take her three-month-old son to a debate.
POLITICS
The Independent

Watch live as Sajid Javid opens debate to MPs on new Covid rules

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is opening a debate on the new restrictions due to be implemented in England surrounding mask-wearing and PCR tests for foreign travellers. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures in a press conference on Saturday (27 November) in response to the omicron strain of Covid which scientists fear could be more transmissible than previous strains.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

More than 30 migrants drown in English Channel boat tragedy

PARIS — More than 30 migrants died after their boat capsized in the English Channel, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in Calais on Wednesday evening. Thirty-one people died when the vessel sank, including a young girl, Darmanin said. A total of 34 people were thought to have been in the boat. Two have been rescued, he said.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Voices: I was forced to trust people smugglers because there’s no safe route for refugees

We left in the boat around midnight. We were around 16 adults and two kids, and there wasn’t space to move. I was with four other guys I had met in Dunkirk, and the last words we said to each other before we set off were: “You know what, we have nowhere else to go. Either we make it, or we die tonight, and we end our suffering. Even if we die, it will be better than going back to Greece.”For other people, Greece means nice food, nice people and beaches. But for me, when I think about Greece, I...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

France beefs up anti-smuggling agency after migrant deaths

France will double the staff of the agency in charge of fighting smugglers after 27 people died trying to reach Britain in an overcrowded boat last week and will talk with Britain about how best to stop migrants from undertaking such dangerous Channel crossings, a French official said Monday.Speaking after a defense council meeting, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the anti-smuggling office will be redesigned next year to work in the same way as against drug traffickers. He said the personnel, currently at 123, will be doubled and justice officials and staff from the foreign affairs and finance ministries...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

358K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
