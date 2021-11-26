ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Says Merck COVID Pill Effective, Experts To Review Safety

By Associated Press
newsy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public...

MedicalXpress

Allergic conditions linked to lower COVID-19 infection risk

People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax. And contrary to the findings of recent studies, older...
easyhealthoptions.com

Risky drugs: From bladder trouble to vision damage

For consumers who suffer lifelong side effects after prescription drugs use, the question that often arises first is: How could medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cause them serious harm?. Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium) is one of the drugs that led consumers to make that inquiry. A...
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday that its synthetic antibody treatment for Covid-19 may be less effective against the new variant, and it plans to conduct tests to determine by how much. The World Health Organization in late September recommended Regeneron for Covid-19 treatment, but only in patients with specific health profiles, such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. la/to/jh
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was mulling Tuesday whether to endorse Merck's Covid pill, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the United States and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
CNET

Everything to know about Johnson & Johnson COVID boosters

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The omicron variant is causing waves of concern around the globe as scientists try to pinpoint exactly what kind of threat it poses in our race to contain COVID-19. As a response to the new variant, the White House is focusing on COVID-19 boosters as a defense against the ever-mutating coronavirus. Everyone age 18 and up in the US who got Pfizer or Moderna can get a booster at least six months after their second shot, and everyone who received Johnson & Johnson can get one at least two months after their shot.
TheConversationCanada

Drug companies protest when Health Canada withdraws their products for safety reasons

For decades oil companies denied that their products were harmful to human health. Pesticide companies did the same with their products. We all know how executives from cigarette companies lied about the harms from smoking. Are drug companies any different? When drugs are taken off the market because they are either unsafe or don’t work, do companies admit that there are problems? There is certainly some evidence that companies deny the evidence. Researchers in the United States published a meta-analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 2007 showing an association between the diabetes drug rosiglitazone and a significant increase...
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
Reuters

Pfizer now expects to produce 80 mln courses of COVID-19 pill, CEO tells CNBC

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) now expects to manufacture 80 million treatment courses of its experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug, up from a previous forecast of 50 million, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a CNBC interview on Monday. Earlier this month, Pfizer said it expects to manufacture...
FOXBusiness

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J talk omicron response

As COVID-19's new omicron variant has begun to emerge overseas, vaccine makers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have outlined their respective strategies to tackle the new strain. Moderna, which has an authorized booster dose at the 50 microgram (µg) dose level for adults ages 18 years or older, has...
The Atlantic

The New COVID Drugs Are a Bigger Deal Than People Realize

Although masks, distancing, ventilation, testing, and contact tracing have all helped forestall a collapse of the American health-care system under the weight of COVID-19, the pandemic will come under control in only two ways: Preventives—specifically vaccines—will harness people’s immune system to keep them from becoming infected, getting sick, and spreading the coronavirus, while targeted therapeutics will offer hope to those who have already developed symptoms. The emergence of Omicron, a worrisome new variant of the coronavirus, underscores the need to use multiple tools to fight the disease. In infectious diseases, control of a pathogen means reducing its impact even if it remains endemic in the world. Fortunately, the United States is poised to authorize two oral antivirals: molnupiravir and Paxlovid. The former is the generic name of a drug made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; the latter is the trade name of a drug combination made by Pfizer. Both come in pill form, and a five-day treatment course of each will provide certain patients with significant benefits.
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
