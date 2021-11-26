ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids Are Reading for Fun a Lot Less Than They Used To

By Devan McGuinness
Fatherly
Fatherly
 4 days ago
The world is constantly evolving, and the society we grew up in is different than the ones our kids are experiencing now. It’s not all bad, of course, but research shows that our kids are reading for fun a lot less than we did – and that number continues to...

World Economic Forum

Fewer children are reading for fun, US data shows

American children are reading less overall than they were in the past, and the share of children reading is the lowest it has been in decades. Among 13-year-olds surveyed in the 2019-20 school year, 17% said they read for fun almost every day, roughly half the share (35%) who said this in 1984.
Barber Pays Kids to Read Books to Boost Confidence

Barber Jon Escueta noticed kids lacking confidence and constantly on their phones at his shop. So, he started encouraging young clients to read a book aloud during their haircut, and the response was incredible. Read More: https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/barber-pays-kids-to-read-a-book-during-their-haircut-to-boost-literacy-confidence/507-243e71a2-4747-4705-a7cd-31b5830385a1.
Fatherly

An Open Letter to the Parents Who Are Waiting to Vaccinate Their Kids

To‌ ‌the‌ ‌wait‌-and‌-see‌ ‌parents,‌ ‌. We‌ ‌see‌ ‌you.‌ ‌You‌ ‌got‌ ‌vaccinated‌ ‌yourselves; ‌you‌ ‌wore‌ ‌your‌ ‌masks; ‌you‌ ‌worked‌ so‌ ‌hard‌ ‌to‌ ‌protect‌ ‌your‌ ‌older‌ ‌loved‌ ‌ones.‌ ‌You‌ ‌didn’t‌ ‌post‌ ‌misinformation‌ ‌on ‌Facebook‌ ‌or‌ ‌scream‌ ‌at‌ ‌anyone‌ ‌at‌ ‌a‌ ‌school board‌ ‌meeting.‌ ‌But‌ ‌now‌, ‌your‌ ‌younger‌ ‌child‌ ‌is‌ ‌eligible‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌vaccine,‌ ‌and‌ ‌you’re‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌fence.‌ ‌ ‌
The Dickinson Press

Health Fusion: Are kids less thankful than they should be? Not in my book

I am grateful to have the opportunity to be grateful. And, while being mindful of the negatives of colonialism and extreme hardships of that first Thanksgiving, I am also grateful that people across the country now have a day that's evolved into a time to reflect on what's meaningful in their lives.
Slate

The Most Fun You Can Give for Less Than $30

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. In...
coolmompicks.com

This may be the most fun way to help kids improve their reading + writing skills

Over the past couple of years, parents have really seen the value of educational apps and websites to help engage our kids in core subjects. If their excitement for reading and writing could use a little nudge, Night Zookeeper is an absolutely delightful way to make it fun — with proven results.
Fatherly

You’re Not Alone: Most Parents Don’t Want to Have More Kids, Survey Says

If you’re thinking you’re going to be a one-and-done family — as in, the parent of a single child — you may be part of a growing trend of smaller families, new research suggests. Many parents aren’t planning for any more future children, a new survey from the Pew Research Center finds. When asked why, people cited everything from simply not wanting kids to financial and medical reasons, the survey found.
Fox News

Fun science experiments for kids to try at home

Fun science experiments for kids to try at home
New York Post

Growing number of Americans say they’ll likely never have kids: poll

A growing number of Americans without children say they’ll likely never have them, a new poll found. Nearly half — some 44% — of respondents ages 18 to 49 in the US said it’s “not too likely” or “not at all likely” that they’ll have kids one day – an increase of 7% from 2018, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Friday.
charlottesmartypants.com

From the Smarty Education Center and Kumon Math & Reading Centers: Fun and easy tips to keep kids learning during holidays

Over the holidays, children look forward to family celebrations, sleigh rides, and sipping hot cocoa by the fire. While the break from school is well-deserved, it’s important to keep children learning and engaged during this time. Here’s how you can make the holiday season both educational and memorable:. Baking can...
Times Daily

Get out and participate in these fun kids events

Looking for something to do with your children? Here are some things you might consider:
WOOD

Fun Thanksgiving inspired recipes for kids and families to try!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Thanksgiving is the time of year where everyone spends time in the kitchen preparing delicious holiday meals. These great, esay, fun, kid-friendly recipes will get the whole family involved in holiday meal preparation this year. Take a look at these delicious recipes and maybe try some of them out for your Thanksgiving festivities.
Fatherly

Practical COVID Precautions for Partially Vaccinated Kids

With the Pfizer vaccine approved for children aged five to 11, many have already received their first dose. However, they won’t be fully vaccinated – or two weeks after their second dose – until the first week of December at the earliest. Finally being able to get your child vaccinated is a relief, but the weight off your chest doesn’t mean your kid can take the mask off their face yet. You and your kid probably both have COVID fatigue by this point in the pandemic, but when it comes to your partially vaccinated child, you shouldn’t throw caution to the wind just yet. So until they’re fully vaccinated, how should you think about your child’s COVID risk – especially when it comes to large gatherings such as Thanksgiving?
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
Fatherly

Fatherly

ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

