Mark Stoops wanted the world to know he is a Kentucky Wildcat and that he will be for the foreseeable future. Tuesday afternoon the University of Kentucky announced they had reached an agreement with Mark Stoops to restructure and extend his contract through 2028. Details of the contract were not released because it has not yet been signed. Even though it’s not formally finalized, Stoops wanted to let the world know he’s not going anywhere.

