Agriculture

Grains lower, livestock higher.

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrain futures were lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off...

www.kansascity.com

agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: New Variant Concerns Send Bulls Retreating

The omicron strain of COVID is taking its toll on the entire marketplace, including the livestock contracts. I know it’s the absolute last thing you want to spend time talking about, but the outbreak of the omicron COVID variant has sent the market tumbling lower as vaccines are less effective on this strain and it could take months before a new vaccine is developed.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Commodity Market Prices Drop on Omicron Concerns

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 8 cents, January soybeans were down 12 1/2 cents and March KC wheat was down 16 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures and European stocks are trading lower after Moderna’s CEO told the Financial Times existing vaccines are less effective on the omicron variant and it could take months to develop a more effective vaccine. On Monday, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer said a new vaccine could be ready within 100 days, if needed and depending on regulatory approvals.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Hauler Hours Extended Again

Cattle futures took it on the chin Monday, most likely due to the market taking a breather after last week’s strong run higher. Hogs went back to posting a divergence between the close months and deferred months as December remains close to cash. Cattle: Higher Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $207.53...
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Extend Slump, Plunge Hard

Corn, wheat, soybeans and bean oil plunged in unison Tuesday as fears from further economic damage and demand destruction permeate the financials, energies and ag markets. Led by the formerly bullish wheat markets, the weakness caught fund managers off guard. Much of the weakness is likely related to uncertainty about the impact of the new omicron COVID variant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Beef#Chicago Grain
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn, Soybeans Plummet; Wheat Paces Losses

Grain and soy markets began the new week with solid gains after the post-Thanksgiving weakness, fueled by the new COVID variant. However, with little news to drive the markets, all three major ag futures markets went into freefall, led by wheat. December corn closed down 5 3/4 cents per bushel...
capitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Steers and heifers were lightly tested on a national basis this week due reduced receipts on account of the Thanksgiving Day holiday week. Demand was reported as good at those sales that did occur this week. The CME Cattle Complex was stronger this week as the negotiated...
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Uncertainty Surrounds Market

Cattle futures held well Friday despite some of the meltdown in equities and other commodities. Strong cash kept traders hopeful demand will continue even with the uncertainty of a new strain of COVID. Hog futures could not find any support with continued lower cash and cutouts as well as concern over exports.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Headed Lower

Corn trade is 8 to 11 cents lower, beans are 7 to 8 cents lower and wheat is 10 to 20 cents lower. Corn trade is 8 to 11 cents lower at midday Monday with firm spread trade as the December contract prepares to go into delivery and action fading back from the upper end of the range. Weekly export inspections were OK at 766,063 metric tons.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Step Meekly Into Monday Trade

After the cattle market’s amazing rally last week, traders are wanting to see follow-through support before they bolster the market higher again this week. Cattle futures are overconfident thus far Monday as traders desperately yearn to see follow-through support from the market’s fundamental sense before making further advancements on top of what last week accomplished. Meanwhile, the hog complex isn’t worried about trading grimly and sees robust support in the furthest deferred months.
wisfarmer.com

Prices in the pork sector continue to drift lower

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. The larger harvest expected last week materialized with an estimate...
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mostly Lower Early, KC Wheat Firm

March corn is down 3 cents, January soybeans are down 7 1/2 cents and March KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher, while European stocks are lower. U.S. stocks were initially higher after news broke Monday that Jerome Powell would stay on as Federal Reserve Chairman, but gains were trimmed back by the close.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: KC Wheat Keeps Pushing Higher, Most Crops Follow

March KC wheat closed up 17 1/2 cents at another new contract high of $8.84, bulled up by tight supplies and weather concerns. On the bearish side, January soybean meal fell $7.60 and pulled January soybeans down 1 1/4 cents on the day. March corn closed up 4 cents and...
dtnpf.com

Thankful for Higher Cattle Prices

February live cattle closed up $1.60 on the week and are up $3.475 so far in November with bullish momentum headed into Thanksgiving week. Friday's close of $137.70 is the highest in over two months and is finding encouragement from last week's higher cash trade, showing the highest dressed prices in four years. After enduring extreme financial pain, stemming from COVID-19 in 2020 and followed by higher feed costs and drought-induced liquidation in 2021, cattle producers are finally seeing a chance for more profitable prices ahead. Technically speaking, on a monthly chart, February cattle prices have broken above major resistance near $130 and are sustaining an uptrend with signs of a healthier balance in the cash market and an active pace of slaughter.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Mixed; Soybean, Wheat Futures Higher

Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday; soybean futures are 3 to 4 cents lower and wheat futures are 5 to 9 cents higher. Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents weaker at midday with sideways action continuing with spillover trade from soybeans and wheat limiting support with weaker spread action. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production with holiday demand likely to keep needs higher.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cash Cattle Market Champions Another Week of Higher Prices

The rally that cash cattle market has been able to secure is one that’s been long overdue as the market reaches prices that haven’t been seen since 2017. It was a powerful day for the cattle markets as feeder cattle futures closed upward of $2.00 higher and feedlots once again pushed the cash cattle market higher. Pork cutouts jumped sharply higher and the lean hog contracts for 2022 closed higher even with China absent from the day’s export report.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Higher Across the Board

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1/2 cent per bushel, January soybeans are up 6 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Grain markets are higher across the board overnight with gains led by soybean oil as most contracts post 0.9-1.0% gains.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Hogs Unwilling to Settle for Anything but Higher Prices

Again, lean hog and feeder cattle futures rallied, but live cattle contracts need supportive fundamental influences before pushing higher. Lean hog futures rallied on the thought there may be export opportunities to come, while live cattle futures skipped sideways through the day. Feeder cattle futures rallied modestly on weaker corn prices. Cash cattle trade could begin to be tested come Wednesday.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mostly Lower as Economy Improves

After several sessions of pushing into multi-year highs, wheat prices fell lower Tuesday, taking corn and soybeans with them. December soybean oil and oats were the bullish exceptions, closing up 0.97 cent and 7 1/4 cents, respectively. December corn closed down 5 1/2 cents and March corn was down 6...
voiceofmuscatine.com

Live cattle futures lower ahead of direct business

Live cattle futures lower ahead of direct business. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live cattle were lower, and feeders were mixed watching corn and waiting for direct business to develop. December live cattle closed $1.05 lower at $135.87 and February live cattle closed $1.40 lower at $137.90. January feeder cattle closed $.87 lower at $164.85 and March feeder cattle closed $.05 lower at $166.50.
dtnpf.com

New Crop November Soybean/December Corn Ratio

Retail fertilizer prices continue to escalate higher with almost all nitrogen-based fertilizers at all-time high values. Though we have heard that a number of farmers did buy their needs for this fall, many did not and are waiting for lower prices in the spring which may not happen. So what...
