Grains lower, livestock higher.

February live cattle closed up $1.60 on the week and are up $3.475 so far in November with bullish momentum headed into Thanksgiving week. Friday's close of $137.70 is the highest in over two months and is finding encouragement from last week's higher cash trade, showing the highest dressed prices in four years. After enduring extreme financial pain, stemming from COVID-19 in 2020 and followed by higher feed costs and drought-induced liquidation in 2021, cattle producers are finally seeing a chance for more profitable prices ahead. Technically speaking, on a monthly chart, February cattle prices have broken above major resistance near $130 and are sustaining an uptrend with signs of a healthier balance in the cash market and an active pace of slaughter.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO