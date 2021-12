It was really good to see Gwyneth Paltrow, its been awhile! She made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live the other night! Gwyneth talked about starting Goop, her show “Sex, Love & Goop” on Netflix where various couples explore sexual intimacy with the help of experts, and she shares some of her favorite items from the 2021 Goop holiday gift guide (DTF Supplements, Croissant tins, Omakase berries and compression boots). I loved her sparkly and festive dress and I have the details on what designer she was wearing inside…

