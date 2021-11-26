ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Podemos defends push to change Spain’s controversial ‘gag law’

By Sam Jones in Madrid
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Ione Belarra Photograph: Óscar del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

The leader of Spain’s Podemos party has defended the coalition government’s push to change its predecessor’s “gag law” , calling it “the greatest blow to civil and political liberties” since the country’s return to democracy.

Ione Belarra, who serves as the minister for social rights in the Socialist-led minority government, said the public security legislation had eroded basic democratic rights since it was introduced by the conservative People’s party (PP) six years ago.

The so-called gag law – which has been criticised by UN experts , journalists and human rights groups – allows authorities to fine journalists and media organisations who distribute unauthorised images of police , sets strict limits on when and where protests can be held and imposes hefty financial penalties on offenders.

The PP, the far-right Vox party and dozens of policing groups are opposing the changes, claiming they will impede officers’ ability to do their job and tilt things in favour of criminals.

Speaking to the Guardian, Belarra said change was long overdue and suggested the legislation had been deliberately engineered by the PP to clamp down on dissent as Spain endured the socioeconomic effects of the 2008 financial crisis .

“I think it’s certainly the greatest blow to civil and political liberties since the transition [to democracy], and I don’t think that’s an exaggerated view,” she said. “It’s also clear that the People’s party undertook this reform during a brutal economic crisis and that it was done specifically to stop people protesting against … measures such as the cuts to public services.”

Belarra acknowledged that the Unidas Podemos alliance – the junior partners in the coalition – would have liked the amendments agreed with the Spanish Socialist Workers’ party (PSOE) to have gone further, but said the bloc was satisfied with the deal. One area of disagreement – the contentious issue of the pushback of migrants and refugees – was left out of the reforms.

“There are measures in the amendments that are good news: you don’t need to give notice of [spontaneous] demonstrations, and they’re going to reduce the fines and base them on people’s different economic capacities so as not to deter people from exercising their civil and political rights on financial grounds,” she said.

“And people will no longer be punished for taking and sharing images, which has really limited freedom of information in Spain and seen the repression of journalists who were doing their jobs legitimately and legally.”

But the proposed changes have received short shrift from many rank-and-file officers and from the Spanish right. According to the Jupol union, they will leave officers “having to face violent people with their hands tied”.

The PP leader, Pablo Casado, joined police at a protest in Madrid on Wednesday, as did Santiago Abascal, who leads Vox. Another demonstration is due to be held in central Madrid on Saturday.

Casado said he would take the matter to Spain’s constitutional court if the changes were passed. “We’re not going to put up with this outrage when it comes to protecting those who protect us,” he said. “There’s no freedom without security and the Policía Nacional and the Guardia Civil are the ones that guarantee our freedoms. If the reforms in this law go through, they’re going to end up being totally sold out to the criminals.”

At least one police union – the ARP (Police Reformist Group) – has thrown its weight behind the changes and announced it will not participate in any of the protests.

Belarra said the police were well within their rights to demonstrate, but added the reforms backed by the government were intended to redress the PP’s wrongs.

“Everyone – and all these organisation and associations – are free to express any opinions they have about the legislation we’re bringing in,” she said. “Having said that, I think the gag law actually upset the necessary balance between the rights of the people who protest and the rights of the state security services who also obviously need protection.”

Belarra, who succeeded Pablo Iglesias as Podemos leader in June, admitted there had been tensions with the Socialists, but said disagreements and different approaches were only to be expected in a coalition.

“But I think things are stabilising and people are working together well,” she said. “People need to understand that it doesn’t matter if we don’t agree on everything or if Unidas Podemos ministers say something different to PSOE ministers.”

Belarra said the fact the government had won approval in congress for its 2022 budget “allows us to send a clear message that there’s stability and that the government’s moving forward in the direction it has chosen”.

IN THIS ARTICLE
AFP

Iceland's ruling coalition agrees on new government

Iceland's outgoing left-right coalition government said Sunday it had reached a deal to continue together in power for four more years, more than two months after winning a majority in a general election. Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left Green Movement will continue to head the government, the parties said. The Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party and the centre-right Progressive Party together won 38 of the 63 seats in parliament in the September vote, up from the 33 they had held since the previous election in 2017. The unusual alliance -- which has earned Jakobsdottir some criticism and saw her party emerge weakened from the election -- has brought Iceland four years of stability after a decade of political crises.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Kyrgyzstan elects parliament as tensions rise

Kyrgyzstan elected a new parliament on Sunday in a vote marked by tensions after claims of a plot to unseat populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year. In three decades of independence, the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation has become a byword for volatility, with three presidents unseated during street protests fuelled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns and anger over perceived election irregularities. Results based on a near-complete count showed six parties entering parliament, most of whom are expected to be loyal to Japarov's government. While opinion polls show Japarov still enjoys popular support, critics say the recent jailing of potential rivals and a constitutional overhaul earlier this year show he is repeating the mistakes of predecessors.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Eldest member of the Romanov family dies aged 98: How British-born Prince Andrew Andreevich spent his childhood at Frogmore Cottage before moving to US with £600 and becoming a painter

Prince Andrew Andreevich, who was the eldest member of the Romanov family, has died at the age of 98. The royal was a great-great-grandson in the male line of Emperor Nicholas II of Russia and since the death of Prince Dimitri Romanov in 2016 has been claimant to the headship of the House of Romanov.
WORLD
Washington Post

Space Force General: China and Russia attacking U.S. space assets ‘every day’

When Russia blows up a satellite in space with a missile (as it did this month), or when China tests a new hypersonic missile (as it did last month), the ongoing arms race in space leaps into the news. But in between these “Sputnik”-like moments, outside the public’s view, the United States and its adversaries are battling in space every day.
MILITARY
MSNBC

As Iran talks resume, Trump's failure starts to look even worse

Two and a half years after the Trump administration abandoned the international nuclear agreement with Iran, diplomats returned to the negotiating table yesterday in Vienna, hoping to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The odds of success aren't great. When the historic agreement was reached in 2015, Iran...
POTUS
