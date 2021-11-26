Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Expected to be available Saturday

Love (conditioning) could make his return to the court Wednesday, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Love was back with the team Monday, as he took part in shootaround, but he remained sidelined for the matchup against the Celtics. Evan Mobley suffered a right elbow strain during the contest that will cost him 2-to-4 weeks, and Jarrett Allen has already been ruled out for a second straight game due to non-COVID illness. If Love is able to return Wednesday, then he would likely slide right back into the starting lineup.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO