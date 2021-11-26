ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic's Cole Anthony: Ruled out Friday

 4 days ago

Anthony (ankle) won't play Friday against the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports...

Yardbarker

Gary Harris And Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Magic-Bucks Game

The Orlando Magic have listed both Gary Harris and Cole Anthony as questionable for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. View the original article to see embedded media. The Orlando Magic are in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to take on the defending NBA Champion Bucks on Monday night. The two teams faced...
NBA
orlandopinstripedpost.com

The offensive ascension of Cole Anthony

Coming into this season, the Orlando Magic often felt more like a series of questions than a legitimate basketball team. How long will this rebuild take? When are Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz coming back? What’s the future of the veterans on the roster? Can Mo Bamba and WCJ play together? Might RJ Hampton actually be a wing? Will this side ever enter a game as the presumptive favorites?
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Magic's Cole Anthony mocks Knicks with 'bing bong' line after victory

New York Knicks fans probably wanted to kick a hole through the television after what they saw on Wednesday. The Knicks lost 104-98 to the Orlando Magic on their home floor to fall to 8-7 on the year. Magic guard Cole Anthony put up 15 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, including a clutch jumper late in the fourth quarter to put Orlando up by four.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Mo Bamba Explains How Cole Anthony Taken Leap For Magic

The Orlando Magic decided to retool their roster beginning the process at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline. They traded away multiple veterans to open up opportunities for the younger guys on the team who needed minutes to help their development. One of those youngs looking to make the most of those opportunities is Cole Anthony.
NBA
Cole Anthony
Jalen Suggs
K.c. Johnson
Terrence Ross
Gary Harris
mynews13.com

No Cap: Cole Anthony's Quest To Become Elite

ORLANDO, FLA -- There is zero hesitation in Cole Anthony's response to a question about his career to date. "I try to compare myself to the elite of the elite," the second-year guard says. "We’re talking the Donovan Mitchell’s, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard. All of those elite guards and for me I match myself up with those guys.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Rule Out Jaylen Brown For Friday Night’s Game Vs. Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will remain shorthanded Friday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out once again with his right hamstring injury. Friday night will mark the seventh game that Brown will miss with the ailment, which he suffered on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat. Brown was given a 1-2 week timeframe to return, and Boston head coach Ime Udoka said earlier this week that Brown started to ramp up his on-court activity. Brown was initially listed as questionable for Friday night’s tilt on Boston’s injury report on Thursday. Alas, the C’s forward will have to sit again as the team welcomes in their biggest rival. In eight games this season, Brown is averaging a career-best and team-high 25.6 points per game. He’s shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range, the best percentages of his career. Celtics big man Robert Williams remains questionable for Friday night’s game with left knee tendinopathy. Guard Dennis Schroder was a Friday addition to the injury report, and is also questionable with a left ankle sprain.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
The Spun

Report: A Potential Suitor Has Emerged For John Wall

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to play this season and doesn’t have any plans to either. With a trade serving as the most likely next step, there’s at least one potential suitor for him. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat would “consider”...
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry, host of other Warriors ruled out Friday vs. Pistons

As reported by NBC Sports Bay Area's Kendra Andrews, Curry is dealing with a left hip contusion, Green is out with a right thigh contusion, Iguodala is sitting with right knee soreness and Porter Jr. will be unavailable due to a left foot injury. Curry, Green and Porter Jr. all played in the Dubs' Thursday night road victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the 37-year-old Iguodala did not.
NBA
Washington Post

Lakers star LeBron James out indefinitely under NBA’s covid-19 health and safety protocols

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be sidelined indefinitely after entering the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols. The 36-year-old James, who has missed time this season with ankle and abdominal injuries, will be sidelined for the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. It is unclear whether the four-time MVP has tested positive for the coronavirus or if he came into close contact with someone who did. Per the NBA’s health protocols, players must return two negative tests on separate days before they are cleared to return to the court, and players who test positive must sit out for at least 10 days. The Lakers will also face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, the Boston Celtics on Dec. 7 and the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 9 over the next 10 days.
