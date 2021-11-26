ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cowboys' Trysten Hill Won't Be Suspended for John Simpson Altercation

By Tim Daniels
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill reportedly won't be suspended for throwing a punch at Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson after Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game. Cowboys DT Trysten Hill taking a swing at Raiders guard John Simpson after the game last night<br><br>(Video: <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Zp7Z8VhrFU">pic.twitter.com/Zp7Z8VhrFU</a>. Ian Rapoport...

