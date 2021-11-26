Going Along With The Boys…

Tomorrow, Saturday, morning on Puffman Sports Trivia, I'll have Vaughn, Montana's Debi Pace's very 1st book, PawPrints Across My Heart," up for grabs. Debi lives down in Vaughn, along with her family of rescues critters. When Debi's not listening to the Puffman Show or working at her full-time job, she's caring for her resident & foster dogs & cats. This is one beautiful presentation, & 50% of the proceeds from "PawPrints Across My Heart" will go toward animal rescue. These rescues, along with her other stories of animals who have touched her life, will resonate with you forever! Check the book out from Sweetgrass Books & Farcountry Press at: sweetgrassbbooks.com, & then listen to WIN at 7:30, Saturday morning. Me? I'm still fired up about the World Series, & I'll have a World Series Trivia question in the morning...

VAUGHN, MT ・ 25 DAYS AGO