Going Along With The Boys…

By Jerry Puffer
 4 days ago
The book is, "Going Along With Lewis & Clark!" I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Noted author, Barbara Fifer's impressive read puts you...

Where’s Shelterbelt Slim?

No doubt he'll probably be attending Tuesday's shelterbelt workshop over in Cut Bank! The "workshop" will be conducted at the Glacier County annex beginning at 6:30, tomorrow tonight. Don't worry about a thing, the workshop's FREE, & will include planning a windbreak, choosing trees & layout. To reserve your spot, email: glcier@montana.edu, or call 873 2239. It's like Bob Dylan sang, "Shelter From the Storm...
BOB DYLAN
Only In Louisiana

Few People Know The Real Reason Porch Ceilings In Louisiana Are Painted Haint Blue In Color

The South is full of traditions, and Louisiana is no different. From buying the next king cake if you get the baby to serving red beans and rice on Mondays, Louisiana has a lot of quirky traditions that most of us follow. One of the most common traditions down here in the South has a history that few people know, and we’re going to finally shed light on one of the most fascinating traditions in the South, and it has to do with porch ceilings.
LOUISIANA STATE
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton Skate Park moving along

The skateboarding experience in Pleasanton continues to grow. Enthusiastic skateboarders including family, friends and spectators were treated to an exciting display of artistry in motion at the San Antonio/ Pleasanton Partners for Progress Jam on Saturday, Oct. 23. Their tricks required balance, timing, creativity and fearlessness that may have been hard on the moms.
PLEASANTON, TX
They Will “Touch Your Life!”

Tomorrow, Saturday, morning on Puffman Sports Trivia, I'll have Vaughn, Montana's Debi Pace's very 1st book, PawPrints Across My Heart," up for grabs. Debi lives down in Vaughn, along with her family of rescues critters. When Debi's not listening to the Puffman Show or working at her full-time job, she's caring for her resident & foster dogs & cats. This is one beautiful presentation, & 50% of the proceeds from "PawPrints Across My Heart" will go toward animal rescue. These rescues, along with her other stories of animals who have touched her life, will resonate with you forever! Check the book out from Sweetgrass Books & Farcountry Press at: sweetgrassbbooks.com, & then listen to WIN at 7:30, Saturday morning. Me? I'm still fired up about the World Series, & I'll have a World Series Trivia question in the morning...
VAUGHN, MT
Choteau Welcomes U 2 The Fair

The WINTER Fair!. The Soroptimist Winter Fair returns to Choteau, this Saturday! There'll be some fine arts & crafts, homemade & hobby items, baked goods & all kinds of confections. The "Fair" will be going full tilt on Saturday, from 9 until 3, at the Choteau Pavilion in Choteau City Park. I don't "think" it's too late to sign up to be a vendor if you call 231 8218 for registration before week's end. I submit, "it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...
CHOTEAU, MT
Christmas lights go up early in Lehi to celebrate 12-year-old boy

LEHI, Utah —It was still 10 days before Thanksgiving, but that didn’t stop dozens of households from putting up Christmas lights and decorations ahead of Monday night. “I was like, ‘I guess it’s time to do it a little early,’” said David Shackelford as he brought out a ladder and hoisted lights above his garage. “Then the whole neighborhood up and down has just been lighting up all over the place.”
LEHI, UT
UM Music Student Hitting Sweet Notes Across Montana

MISSOULA – University of Montana music student Marley Ball had a tough choice to make. Remain in Missoula this Friday, Nov. 5, to hear guest pianist Thomas Kotcheff perform one of her original compositions at UM’s Music Recital Hall or travel to Bozeman for a performance of Modern Rock Orchestra. Ball is the instrumental rock band’s music supervisor and also has performed as one of its two cellists.
MONTANA STATE
Burt The Bear Will B On The Air

The book will anyway! Tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia, I'll have "The Secret Life of Burt The Bear" up for grabs. I'll be throwing out a Willie (Pops) Stargell trivia question, & the 1st caller in with the correct answer will WIN the "Burt the Bear" book. Burt's one wild dude who loves his secret adventures, & you'll love it too. You'll want to check the book out from Sweetgrassbooks; an imprint of Farcountry Press at: sweetgrassbooks.com, & then listen in to WIN at 7:30. This beautiful childrens' illustrated presentation is written by native MISSOULIAN, Kate Racicot, & illustrated by MISSOULIAN Kim Brown-Campbell. I don't know what else to say except, GO GRIZ tomorrow afternoon! i wouldn't be surprised to see our new friend, Burt, show up at tomorrow's game...
ANIMALS
CB Speech/Drama Needs HELP!

Our good neighbors over in Cut Bank, will be hosting a speech & drama meet this Saturday, the 6th, & they need some judges & volunteers for the "meet." Training will commence this Saturday morning at 8:30, prior to the meet. Don't worry about a thing, this should only take a couple of hours & you don't need experience for this "judge gig." If you'd like to help out, please call or text Betsy Johnson at 701 741 1960.
CUT BANK, MT
prima.co.uk

The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious" because...
WORLD
Pie & Dessert? For Sure!!

St. Margaret Church over in Cut Bank, is having their "Pie & Dessert Social" this Sunday afternoon from 2 until 4. There'll be fun by the ton with bingo, a real Czechoslovakian raffle & silent auction. Bingo & pie will be $5 Sunday afternoon, & don't worry about a thing, the raffle tickets will be available on Sunday, or from any St. Margaret parishioner.
CUT BANK, MT
wtmj.com

Refrain from singing along

Just warming up for the singing performance on WTMJ Nights! Scott talks the most memorable, the most catchy, the most sing-a-long-y songs of all time! Listeners give their opinions and suggestions in what turns out to be a very fun, very entertaining segment. Listen, and sing-along right here!
MUSIC
More Carol More Friends More FUN!

You'll be laughing so hard you'll be kicking the slats out of your cradle as "Carol & More Friends" comes to the CJI auditorium TONIGHT, Friday. Curtain time will be at 7, with a silent auction at 6:30. You can still get tickets TODAY in Chester, at Liberty Quick Stop, Bear Paw Credit Union, First Bank of Montana & US Bank. Over in Joplin, tickets are available today at Wood Enterprises. "Carol & Friends" is a delightful romp for sure.
CHESTER, MT
Sober Life Hi-Line Talkin’ Turkey

The Sober Life Hi-Line group will be hosting a very special volunteer project over at the Sagebrush Food Pantry on Wednesday. They'll be stuffing the turkey baskets for our community. Group members will be "on duty" from 4 until 6, & as "I" like to say every year at this time, "don't eat too much turkey!!"
CHARITIES
Come 2 Our Shelby Carousel (It’s FREE!)

Our Shelby Carousel will be FREE for the kids from 5 until 8 tonight (Friday!) There'll be even more "family friendly" FUN for everyone this evening too. You'll also want to check out a very special holiday arts & crafts workshop for the adults, Don't worry about a thing, there'll be plenty of cool holiday projects for the kids. This evening promises be swell out at the Shelby Carousel...
SHELBY, MT
Sober On The Hi-Line

The Sober Life Hi-Line Group will be taking it to the streets...actually, the ALLEYS! Sober Life members will be bowling this Saturday afternoon down at the Branding Iron in Conrad. All the FUN will be from 2 until 4, & don't worry about a thing... the bowling at the "Iron" will be FREE this Saturday for Sober Life Hi-Line Group members.
CONRAD, MT
Tacos 4 Turkeys @ Shelby Elks

There'll be an Indian Taco dinner this afternoon, Saturday, down at our Shelby Elks Club. All the proceeds from today's Indian taco dinner from 4:30 until 7, tonight will benefit Turkey Bucks. Good grub for a GOOD cause & it's only $8 per platter. Let's "talk turkey" while helping our Golden Triangle good neighbors at the same time...
SHELBY, MT
thefulcrum.us

How to get along at Thanksgiving

Molineaux is president/CEO of the Bridge Alliance Education Fund, and Nevins is its co-founder and board chairman. They are co-publishers of The Fulcrum. The last few years have been especially hard on our families. Most of us, in one way or another, have suffered loss — of faith, of friends, of family members. And these moments of loss are especially poignant during the holidays. While Hollywood has lifted our expectations of happy family gatherings, few of us experience the Hollywood version.
TRAVEL
Dutton’s “Dishing” Up The Cakes

A pancake dinner celebrating our veterans is coming up this evening, Thursday, down at the Dutton American Legion Hall from 5:30, to 7 o'clock. Good old fashioned pancakes, sausage links & juice will be on the platters. How about YOU? If you'd like to help out today, please call 788 5729, or 781 6461. Get ready to pile them high with tons of Montana made butter!!
DUTTON, MT
