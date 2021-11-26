ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Lucky The Pizza Dog, Steals Slice Of Pizza From Another Dog In Adorable Video

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucky The Pizza Dog decided to steal a slice from another dog in an adorable video this week. Jolt plays the character on Hawkeye, and it seems that the pup loves pizza in real life too. Another dog was enjoying some cheese and then Jolt came in to secure his birthright....

comicbook.com

Simplemost

Dog Takes Bed Back From Cat In Adorable Viral Video

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The truth about cats and dogs is that sometimes cats steal dogs’ beds, and...
ANIMALS
Collider

'Hawkeye': New Character Posters Reveal the Actual Star of the Show: Lucky the Pizza Dog

Marvel Studios has debuted a new set of character posters for Hawkeye, the upcoming series based on the popular comic book character, due out on Disney+ on November 24. The three new posters feature Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), his protege/superfan Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and as an early Christmas present for us all, Lucky the Pizza Dog (Jolt the Golden Retriever).
TV SERIES
Person
Matt Fraction
Person
Kevin Feige
thedigitalfix.com

Hawkeye director hopes to work with Lucky the Pizza Dog again

Hawkeye contains the unequivocal best boy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lucky the Pizza Dog. We’d a chance to talk to director Rhys Thomas about the Disney Plus TV series, and we had to ask: will we see Lucky again in future?. Thomas couldn’t make any promises because of spoilers,...
PETS
People

Chris Evans 'Twins' with Rescue Dog Dodger in Adorable Selfie

The actor, 40, shared an adorable picture of himself and his dog Dodger on Instagram Tuesday, causing fans to go wild over the pair. In the photo, the Captain America star wore a plain white tee shirt as he smiled cheek-to-cheek with his rescue pup, asking fans in the caption, "Twins?"
PETS
TheWrap

‘Hawkeye': Yes, Lucky the Pizza Dog Actually Ate Pizza on Set

The first two episodes of “Hawkeye” have arrived on Disney+ and there is one clear standout on Marvel’s latest series: Lucky the Pizza Dog. And he really lived up to the latter half of his name on set — even though he hasn’t officially been named Lucky on screen just yet.
ANIMALS
ComicBook

Kate Bishop With Lucky The Pizza Dog Funko Pop Joins The Hawkeye Lineup

The Marvel Studios series Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+, but the only Funko Pop that we got for the launch was Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) during the Disney+ Day event earlier this month. A Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) Funko Pop wasn't released alongside Hawkeye, which was was a bit strange, but this probably had something to do with the fact that her Pop figure includes a spoilery Lucky the Pizza Dog buddy!
MOVIES
FanSided

Hawkeye episode 1 introduces us to MCU Lucky the Pizza Dog

Hawkeye episode 1, “Never Meet Your Heroes,” is now available on Disney Plus, and most importantly for our perspective here at Dog O’Day, in addition to introducing Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the second Hawkeye of Marvel Comics, it also introduced MCU viewers to Lucky the Pizza Dog. Additionally, there is...
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'Hawkeye' Funkos Are Up for Preorder, Including Lucky the Pizza Dog

Hawkeye premiered this past Wednesday and took the Thanksgiving long weekend by storm with its first two episodes. However, arguably the best part of a new Marvel show or movie releasing is the fact that with every new entry in the MCU it means new Funko Pops are right around the corner. Thankfully Hawkeye is no different, as the company just announced three figures.
MOVIES
Collider

'Hawkeye': Who Is Lucky the Pizza Dog? Let's Discuss the MCU's Goodest Boy

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for "Hawkeye: Volume 4" and Hawkeye.]. Hawkeye has finally landed on Disney+. The new series is the first to truly explore Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, juxtaposing a look at his past and trauma with the joy of the Christmas season. This is also the latest venture to add a younger hero, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who could make her way into a "Young Avengers" lineup in the MCU (think Kid Loki, Billy and Tommy from WandaVision, and the upcoming characters America Chavez and Kamala Khan with their introductions planned for 2022). With the introduction of these new young heroes, Marvel has also introduced a slew of other supporting characters: bad guys, parents, step-parents, and yes, adorable pizza dogs.
PETS
ComicBook

Hawkeye Writer Says This West Coast Avengers Easter Egg Is the Reason He Loves Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been a treasure trove for fans that like to hunt for Easter eggs. References to the pages of Marvel Comics and previous MCU titles are packed into each movie and TV shows, and some are a lot easier to spot than others. In Hawkeye, the latest Marvel TV series on Disney+, there's a really deep cut reference that ties to the West Coast Avengers, one that likely only the most eagle-eyed Marvel fans caught. Fortunately, one of the show's writers pointed it out to everyone on Twitter, and took the opportunity to explain why Easter eggs like that fuel his love for Marvel.
TV SERIES
