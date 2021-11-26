ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person killed after a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)

 4 days ago

One person was killed following a traffic accident early Friday morning on Highway 101 in San Francisco.

According to the early reports, the incident led to the shutdown of all northbound lanes of the highway near Vermont Street.

November 26, 2021

