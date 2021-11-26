One person killed after a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA) Nationwide Report

One person was killed following a traffic accident early Friday morning on Highway 101 in San Francisco.

According to the early reports, the incident led to the shutdown of all northbound lanes of the highway near Vermont Street.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

One person killed after a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in San Francisco

November 26, 2021