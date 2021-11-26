Cowboys Fans Fight With Concession Worker During Loss to Raiders

Welcome to the latest installment of brawls at football games, starring two Dallas Cowboys fans and... a stadium concession worker?

That's right! During the Cowboys' Thanksgiving loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a woman working a food booth at AT&T Stadium catapulted over the counter to take on a fan. Unfortunately, she got a bit more than she asked for and ended up outnumbered and pinned against the counter, taking some serious haymakers in the process.

It pairs well with the actual game, which featured a scuffle during the game itself and then a punch thrown by a Cowboys defender after the final whistle.