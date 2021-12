The last MediaTek Dimensity SoC we featured here was the Dimensity 2000. That was only a month ago. We even noted that it seemed more potent than the Snapdragon 898 processor on paper. Well, we can’t tell yet because the new flagship from Qualcomm has not been released yet. A new SoC from MediaTek is ready for the mid-range phones– Dimensity 9000. The Dimensity 9000 is a new flagship processor. We can expect this to be used on more flagship smartphones that will be released in the coming year.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO