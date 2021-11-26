ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Past Our Breaking Points: A Conversation with Anjali Enjeti

By Kavita Das
lareviewofbooks.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANJALI ENJETI IS one of the rare South Asian American writers from the South whose activism, generosity to other writers, and keen attention to craft make her an amazing literary and activism role model. As a fierce grassroots community organizer, Enjeti co-founded the Georgia chapter of They See Blue, an organization...

@JohnLocke

Miss Our Conversation With Authors of “The Vote Collectors”? Watch It Now.

On Monday, Nov. 15, I talked with Michael Graff and Nick Ochsner, co-authors of the new book, “The Vote Collectors,” which chronicles the 2018 voting shenanigans in Bladen County that drew national attention to North Carolina and a spotlight on issues of voter fraud and election integrity. The twists and turns in Bladen led to the ordering of a new election in the 9th Congressional District, won by Republican Dan Bishop.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
lareviewofbooks.org

The Joy of the Gamble: A Conversation with David Lehman

FEW PEOPLE ARE as central to the vitality and spirt of contemporary American poetry as David Lehman, the founder of and series editor for The Best American Poetry — an annual anthology that is now an institution. An acclaimed critic and editor and an authority on modern poetry, Lehman has served as editor for the new Oxford Book of American Poetry and as the poetry coordinator at The New School in New York City, opening countless minds to the delights of potent verse; as a hands-on educator, he has taught at The New School, New York University, Hamilton College, and his alma mater, Columbia University. He was on the original core faculty of Bennington’s low-residency MFA writing program.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lareviewofbooks.org

Utopia’s Settler Colonialism Problem

THE 1960s WAS a decade synonymous with revolutionary utopianism. From the widespread movements for decolonization that roiled Africa and Asia to the evolution of a Western counterculture movement that inspired thousands of well-educated, privileged youth to reject mainstream society and go off the grid, people throughout the world sought to create new worlds. While inhabitants of the colonized world were calling for freedom from an oppression that was highly visible, for white people who lived in the centers of empire, from London to Paris, from New York to Los Angeles, a more perplexing question arose: how do you “drop out” of a society that was, for all intents and purposes, created for you? Fed up with the tired routines of capitalist exploitation, white people in the First World quit their jobs or dropped out of college, left their families, and set out to find a new way of living, often describing this quest as motivated by the search for utopia free from the constraints of the capitalist-colonial world. For some, the answer was to seek enlightenment in the Third World, the post-colony, a space imbued with both anticolonial spirit and an element of the unknown. This often meant setting off for India, retracing the paths previously trod by European explorers seeking a similar uplift of spirit.
LOS ANGELES, CA

