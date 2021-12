If you’ve always assumed the settings that your iPhone comes with, already set up for you, are meant to stay in place forever, you could be missing out on a golden opportunity to give your device back some much-needed battery power and speed. Not all settings are good for your phone, or even necessary, and knowing which ones you can part ways with can really help increase your phone’s speed and make it a better-working device for your needs. This is the one default setting Apple doesn’t want you to know is slowing your iPhone.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO