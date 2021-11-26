ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In ‘Hawkeye,’ Saginaw actor Brian d’Arcy James joins Marvel Cinematic Universe; Spielberg film up next

By Justin Engel
 4 days ago
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw-born Broadway and Hollywood actor just joined one of the most successful television-and-film franchises of all time: the comic book-inspired Marvel Cinematic Universe. Brian d’Arcy James is featured in “Hawkeye,” a critically-acclaimed Disney+ series that released the first two of its six episodes earlier this...

