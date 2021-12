Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's (SpaceX) chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk has apparently shared concerns about his company's engine production in an email sent out to employees last week. SpaceX is currently developing its Starship next generation launch vehicle system in Boca Chica. This rocket uses different engines than the company's in-service Falcon lineup, and these are the heart of the company's plans for interplanetary exploration as well as its Starlink satellite internet constellation. In the email, Musk concludes by highlighting that his company faces the risk of bankruptcy should it be unable to establish a rapid Starship launch cadence next year.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 16 HOURS AGO