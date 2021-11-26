ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Even with nothing to prove, Cris Cyborg isn't contemplating retirement: 'This is what I love to do'

By Matthew Wells, Nolan King
 4 days ago
Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg may feel she has nothing left to prove in her career, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to hang up the gloves any time soon.

Since beginning her professional career in 2005, Cyborg has been a dominant force in some of the most storied promotions in MMA history such as Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC, and now Bellator, where she sits atop the featherweight division.

The 36-year-old Brazilian has evolved her game throughout the years from a dominant wrecking ball to a savvy veteran who still has the ability to end a fight in a variety of ways.

“I always like to learn, I never stop learning,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie. “I never think I’m the best at everything. I never think there’s nothing to learn, I think this makes the difference. I always respect my opponent. I always like to learn in training. So, I think this is the thing – it’s discipline. I know I have a lot of discipline.”

Cyborg’s dedication to the sport has led to multiple championships throughout her 27-fight career. On the heels of her third Bellator featherweight title defense, Cyborg is happy with her career achievements but has no plans to stop adding to her legacy because the journey is simply too enjoyable.

“For me now, I don’t feel like I have to fight to prove anything,” Cyborg explained. “I really fight because I love my job and it’s an opportunity to share my faith and continue to my community work, my missionary work. This is what I love to do and share my faith with my fans. If one time I feel in my heart, if God tells me, ‘Cris, it’s now time to change,’ then for sure, I’m going to change.

“I’m happy to compete now, and for sure in the future I want to have my kid too,” Cyborg said. “But I’m really happy in the moment. I’m not thinking about this (retirement) yet, I just continue training and be ready for the next one.”

Check out Cyborg talk about her career outlook in the clip above, and watch the full interview in the video below.

