‘Tis the season for Thanksgiving leftovers! Although Thanksgiving might be a bit smaller this year, you still might be coming home with leftovers, or even extra food to enjoy during the week. Leftovers are a great vessel to create new, exciting meals; you can add put them to a taco or even make a pizza! If you’re looking for what to do with your leftovers, you’ve come to the right place. There’s so much on our site about leftovers and how to use them, so check out these links for some meal prep ideas, creative repurposing inspiration, and tips!

