ECB has other tools to hit inflation target once PEPP finishes in March, De Cos says

 4 days ago

S’AGARO, Spain, Nov 26 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Friday that there were other tools at the bank’s disposal to hit a sustained 2% inflation target once the pandemic emergency purchase programme was over.

De Cos said that in principle the ECB expected the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) to finish in March and that conditions for an interest rate hike were not met.

“Once the pandemic programme ends, let us suppose in March, the rest of the monetary policy tools - our regular programme, the long-term financing operation and interest rates - are at our disposal to achieve a 2% inflation in a sustainable way,” De Cos said.

