Electronics

Some of the best smart thermostats for Alexa are on sale this Black Friday

By Stephen Warwick
Android Central
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese two smart thermostats are not only two of the best thermostats that support Alexa, but they're not also two of the best Black Friday smart home deals we've seen so far on...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This portable solar generator is only $300 at Amazon for Black Friday

So you’ve finally decided to take the leap and plan out a big outdoor adventure. However, you want to bring a few electronic gadgets with you – your phone for emergencies, maybe some speakers for music, and a laptop in case you need to do work. How do you charge all of them when you’re in the woods? You can keep all these devices juiced up by picking up this portable power station that is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals. The Jackery Explorer 300 is a top-notch portable battery that you can get for just $300 today, which is $50 off the original price of $350. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals for thriving in the outdoors.
MUSIC
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Black Friday deals for 2021: Best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more so far

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday is drawing closer and the big sales have already started at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. Every major retailer has started publishing lists of what you can expect to see on sale once the virtual and physical doors open. In many cases the sales are labeled as Black Friday offers, so you won't have to work too hard to find them. As the seasonal chaos grows, we'll keep scouring the internet in search of the best Black Friday deals so you don't have to. Expect this page to be updated frequently, as we'll keep adding to it as more offers appear.
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
Rolling Stone

Black Friday Weekend Is Here: These Are the Best Deals to Shop Online Right Now

Black Friday weekend is here and there are thousands of deals that are still live, with new savings on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, fitness accessories and smart home devices. Brand name laptops, headphones and speakers are also expected to be on sale — many from brands that rarely offer discounts. A survey from retail data and coupon site, RetailMeNot, found that 83% of shoppers plan to get an early start on their holiday shopping this year, making Black Friday weekend a perfect opportunity to finish off your holiday list. Here’s what to know about the best Black Friday weekend deals for...
SHOPPING
Android Central

Forget buying! Amazon will pay YOU to get a myQ garage door opener on Cyber Monday

This year, instead of just paying Amazon for all those great gifts you're collecting for Cyber Monday, how about picking up something that Amazon will pay you for? Right now, Amazon is selling the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control for $17 — a $13 discount over the regular price of $30 and the best smart garage door opener that exists — and will give you a $30 Amazon credit when you enroll in Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery afterward.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Apple – MacBook Pro – 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops We’ve been preparing for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for weeks (months, really), and it’s finally here! And while Apple itself doesn’t host any big Black Friday sales, all the...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Cyber Monday Discounts — Get 50% Off Toys & Games, $20 Blink Security Cameras

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Cyber Monday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
SHOPPING
Android Headlines

Walmart Has Big Screen Onn. Smart TVs From $128 For Black Friday

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
SHOPPING
Apple Insider

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals discount iPhones, TVs, MacBooks, Beats, and more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Black Friday weekend continues through to Cyber Monday, and Best Buy is offering a wide variety of deals, including saving up to $900 on an iPhone 13 Pro and up to $500 on select MacBook Pro models.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

