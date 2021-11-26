ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Italy and Portugal drawn in same qualifying playoffs bracket, meaning one will miss World Cup in Qatar

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — Italy and Portugal drawn in same...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

The qualification picture for next year’s World Cup in Qatar is starting to emerge with 13 of the 32 finalists now known.Here, we look at the sides to have qualified so far and those still in contention.HostsQualified: QatarEurope (13 places total)🎟️ Holders among 10 to stamp #WorldCup tickets🌟 Kane, Mbappe and other stars dazzle😬 Tough play-off route beckons for Portugal, Italy🌍 We reflect on an action-packed conclusion to #WCQ in Europe 💥 ℹ️👉 https://t.co/rHe8oExk5u pic.twitter.com/HpWt2MBLXX— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2021Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Holland, Serbia, Spain Switzerland.To be decided: A 12-team play-off tournament next...
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

European World Cup qualifiers wrap: England, Switzerland seal Qatar spots

Italy failed to secure automatic World Cup qualification on Monday night as they were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Northern Ireland side and were forced into the play-offs. Conor Washington even had a chance to snatch a famous victory in the closing stages as Northern Ireland frustrated...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Miss World#All Rights Reserved#Ap#The Associated Press
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal could face Italy in World Cup playoff showdown

European champions Italy could face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in a winner-takes-all World Cup playoff final in March. Portugal and Italy, winners of the last two editions of the European Championship, failed to top their World Cup qualifying group, missing out to Serbia and Switzerland respectively. - Europe: How every country...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Denmark vow to step up criticism of Qatar after qualifying for World Cup

Denmark’s football association has said it is introducing a series of measures to highlight human rights abuses in Qatar after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The DBU said its two training-kit sponsors would make way for messages critical of Qatar, which is hosting next year’s tournament, and that it would minimise the number of trips to the country to avoid commercial activities that promote the World Cup hosts’ events.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mark Selby stunned by Hossein Vafaei in UK Championship

World number one Mark Selby crashed out of the UK Championship after suffering a 6-2 defeat to Iran’s Hossein Vafaei in York.Vafaei raced into a 5-0 lead with breaks of 105, 69, 55 and 56 before an out-of-sorts Selby won the next two frames to threaten a comeback in the second-round clash.However, the world champion went in-off when potting the black in frame eight to leave the scores tied at 54-54 and force a re-spotted black which Vafaei eventually fluked after a high-quality safety exchange.A staggering end to this game 🤯Mark Selby pots the black and white to force a...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Video – ESPN pundits pick Italy as the favorites to qualify for World Cup

Following Friday’s playoffs draw, several Juventus stars now risk missing out on the World Cup in 2022 as Italy was thrown in a tough pot. The Azzurri will take on North Macedonia in the Semi Finals, and if they manage to advance, they will have to battle it out against the winner between Turkey and Portugal.
SOCCER
AFP

Petr Fiala named new Czech PM by Covid-stricken president

Right-winger Petr Fiala was named the Czech Republic's new prime minister on Sunday in an unusual ceremony, with wheelchair-bound President Milos Zeman speaking from behind a plastic barrier because he has Covid-19. Fiala, a bearded, bespectacled former political scientist, will face the urgent task of grappling with one of the world's highest Covid infection rates including a case of the new Omicron variant. "I am convinced we will soon have a strong and stable government," Fiala said at the ceremony. Speaking with difficulty, Zeman said he aimed to wrap up meetings with possible ministers by December 13 "and we can then prepare the appointment of the government".
POLITICS
AFP

Pope to plead migrant cause on Greece, Cyprus trip

Pope Francis heads to Cyprus and Greece on Thursday for a five-day trip intended to strengthen ties with the Orthodox Church and highlight the plight of migrants with a return trip to Lesbos. Francis' return to Lesbos represents "a very strong message" especially since "the situation has worsened", said Roberto Zuccolini, spokesman for the Italian lay Catholic association Sant'Egidio, which has been helping migrants in Europe since 2015, particularly in Greece. 
EUROPE
Daily Jefferson County Union

Messi assists help PSG top Saint-Etienne; Neymar injured

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi had three assists in a 3-1 win over 10-man Saint-Etienne on Sunday to help Paris Saint-Germain extend its lead atop the French league to 12 points but the victory was marred by an injury to star striker Neymar. The Brazil forward was stretchered off in...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea learn possible opponents for Club World Cup

Chelsea have been drawn to face Auckland City, Al Jazira or Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup.The tournament takes place between February 3 and 12 next year in the United Arab EmiratesThomas Tuchel’s side will enter the competition at the last-four stage after beating Premier League rivals Manchester City in last season’s Champions League final.Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal will play the winner of the opening match between hosts Al Jazira and New Zealand side Auckland, with the Blues awaiting the victors of that subsequent second-round clash.In the other side of the draw, Egyptian club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Live updates: Brazil reports 1st case of omnicron variant

SAO PAULO -- Health officials in Brazil have reported the country’s first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travelers arriving from South Africa, the first such cases in Latin America. The Sao Paulo state health secretariat said Tuesday a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman are in isolation....
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas 'canceled'

ROME (AP) — The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican, which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots. The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy