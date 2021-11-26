Italy and Portugal drawn in same qualifying playoffs bracket, meaning one will miss World Cup in Qatar

Right-winger Petr Fiala was named the Czech Republic's new prime minister on Sunday in an unusual ceremony, with wheelchair-bound President Milos Zeman speaking from behind a plastic barrier because he has Covid-19. Fiala, a bearded, bespectacled former political scientist, will face the urgent task of grappling with one of the world's highest Covid infection rates including a case of the new Omicron variant. "I am convinced we will soon have a strong and stable government," Fiala said at the ceremony. Speaking with difficulty, Zeman said he aimed to wrap up meetings with possible ministers by December 13 "and we can then prepare the appointment of the government".

