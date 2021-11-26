ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Has Good News for International Dog Travelers

 4 days ago
Over the summer, the Center for Disease Control took a dramatic step towards addressing concerns over the spread of rabies in the United States. Beginning on July 14, the agency put a temporary stop on the import of dogs from no less than 113 countries. Why? Because the countries in question...

MotorBiscuit

CDC Guidelines For Thanksgiving Travel

Are you planning on traveling for the holidays this year? Whether you are boarding a plane or taking a road trip, catch up on the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines before you depart. This federal agency urges unvaccinated individuals to postpone travel until fully vaccinated. Vaccinated individuals may still need to get tested or to quarantine, depending on their travel destination.
TRAVEL
caninechronicle.com

CDC Updates Import Requirements for Dogs Reentering U.S.

This afternoon, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced an update to its current emergency rule that generally prohibits the importation of dogs into the U.S. from countries that are considered high-risk for rabies. Effective December 1, 2021, eligible travelers, U.S. citizens, or lawful U.S. residents...
ANIMALS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

US to strengthen testing on international travelers

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is expected to take steps in the coming days to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. The precise testing protocols were still being finalized ahead...
U.S. POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

CDC recommends booster shots for all people 18 and older, citing omicron concerns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With a new variant called omicron shaking up people across the globe, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out a media statement Monday recommending that people 18 and older get a booster shot. That would entail a booster shot 6 months after people got their initial Pfizer and Moderna shots, and two […] The post CDC recommends booster shots for all people 18 and older, citing omicron concerns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

First reported US transmission of COVID from a pet owner to pets documented

For the first time in the U.S., the transmission of COVID-19 from pet parent to pet is documented genetically as part of a study by the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), an affiliate of City of Hope. The published findings from the ongoing study appear in the journal One Health....
PETS
automotiveblog.co.uk

Top tips for happy travel with your dog

MINI UK and partner Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, are on a mission to help you and your Very Important Pooches (VIPs) travel safely and happily during the festive period. One in three households in the UK now include a dog and online searches for ‘how to...
PETS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The CDC reveals if COVID-19 booster shots can protect you from omicron

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that all fully vaccinated adults should get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to fight off the omicron variant. “Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, in a statement. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
