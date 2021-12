“In that day you will ask me nothing. Verily, verily, I say unto you, whatsoever you shall ask the Father in my name, he will give it to you (John 16:23).”. Praying in the name of Jesus is more than saying “in the name of Jesus” at the end of prayer (John 16:22-27). Pray with the understanding that when you pray in the name of Jesus that you pray in his authority and his power as if you were him. When you pray in the name of Jesus, you pray with the confidence and assurance that the Father will answer your prayer just as if you were Jesus Christ. You are an heir of God and a joint heir with Christ Jesus (Romans 8:17).

