ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Stop Dividing Children By Race. It's Harmful and Divisive | Opinion

By David Bernstein, Ye Zhang Pogue & Brandy Shufutinsky
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Schools should not force children into a perverse racial classification system but allow them and their families to define their own...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hoya

GITELMAN: How White Women Reinforce Racism

In Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election, Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat and former governor Terry McAuliffe. Youngkin also won more of the white women’s vote in Virginia than former President Donald Trump in 2020; 57% of Virginia white women voted Republican in 2021, as opposed to 49% in 2020. White women swung 13% more Republican overall, and non-college-educated white women swung 37%.
POLITICS
sandiegocountynews.com

Critical Race Theory Largely About White Parents Holding on to Mythologies

WASHINGTON, DC –-A recent NBC News research initiative found that in thirty-three cities and counties where white parents have fought their school systems to address topics that have been mislabeled as critical race theory, those school systems have become more petite and less white. A September 2021 report from NBC...
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Liberals' toxic racialism won't even let them celebrate Michelle Wu

Even as Democrats were being destroyed in Virginia and other states, they at least had a cause to celebrate in Boston — or so they thought. A left-wing Asian American female, Michelle Wu, won Boston's mayoralty. Beantown hardly needs more progressive policy failures, but people of goodwill were at least able to recognize a milestone when they saw it: Wu is Boston's first elected nonwhite mayor, first Asian mayor, and first elected female mayor.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Education
Manhattan, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Massachusetts State
City
Atlanta, NY
TheAtlantaVoice

Lancaster: Enough Is enough, stop dividing us with your racism

Winsome Sears, Virginia’s history maker, is still relishing in the accolades engulfing her for a shocking victory in last week’s election. The Lt. Governor-elect of the Commonwealth humbly accepted her new role while acknowledging the tougher path she had to follow as a black person and Jamaican immigrant. Nonetheless, those on the other side of the ideological spectrum refused to […]
POLITICS
Recorder

My Turn: Racism is killing me every day

As a Black woman, I am twice as likely as a white person to die of COVID-19. I also have high blood pressure and asthma, two conditions that occur at higher rates in Black Americans. Those medical conditions contribute to my odds of having a fatal outcome if I contract COVID-19.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations#Asian American#Asian People#African American#Asians#Hispanic#East Asian#Black Jewish#Chinese#Middle Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
Washington Post

Schools shouldn’t eliminate racist, White men from history lessons. But they shouldn’t be the main voices, either.

About US is a forum to explore issues of race and identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. My son looked up from his school assignment: Draw a person from the Yaocomaco tribe based on descriptions from the journal entries of one of Maryland’s early European settlers. The settler, Father Andrew White, was a Jesuit priest who encountered the Indigenous tribe along the banks of the Chesapeake Bay in 1634.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

D.C. should change the law to recognize Black children’s lifetime potential

Ben Crump is a civil rights lawyer. LaRuby Z. May, a Democrat who represented Ward 8 on the D.C. Council from 2015 to 2017, is a lawyer. Most Americans would find it repugnant to value a Black child’s life lower than a White child’s, and surely no judge would overtly rule that Black lives are worth less based on the color of the person’s skin. And yet, in courtrooms throughout the country, Black children’s lives are afforded far less value than those of White children.
POLITICS
bizmagsb.com

Rozeman: Critical Race Theory: Race should not be a divider

Earlier this month, much attention in the Virginia governor’s race was given to the issue of critical race theory in our schools and workplaces. This approach to race relations is based on judging people totally by their racial identity rather than by individual character, behavior, and merit. Critical race theory...
SOCIETY
Washington Post

The biggest divide on vaccination isn’t race or income but party — and the divide is growing

It has been clear since at least April that vaccination rates in the United States would not filter evenly throughout the public. Older Americans quickly signed up to get a shot (and, of course, were first in line for availability). Younger Americans have consistently been slower to do so. There’s an imbalance that results but, happily, one in which people most at risk from covid-19 are more protected.
HEALTH
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: Playing the percentages on COVID vaccines for children

Statistics are funny things. On one hand, they help us understand the world around us — the risks and nuances — and sort out what to worry about and what to ignore. On the other hand, statistics can offer a false sense of security, lull us into believing that the odds are so long on various dangers that we don’t have to consider them at all. Surely these things will happen to the other percentage of people, not to us.
KIDS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
646K+
Followers
71K+
Post
682M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy