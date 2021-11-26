Viral Video of Robot Server at Denny's Sparks Debate: 'I Would Walk Out'
As labor shortages continue in the U.S., restaurants are turning to help in the form of robots, but not everyone is a...www.newsweek.com
As labor shortages continue in the U.S., restaurants are turning to help in the form of robots, but not everyone is a...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0