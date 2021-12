GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county’s average daily COVID-19 case count is nearing 300, and the Health Department has scheduled six clinics this week to provide vaccinations. The county’s third surge of coronavirus, which began in August, continued during the past seven days with an average of 282 cases per day. The current surge of cases has included the largest number of cases reported on a single day -- 634 on Nov. 12.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO