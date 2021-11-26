ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains lower, livestock higher.

New Haven Register
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Friday in early trading on the...

www.nhregister.com

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Headed Lower

Corn trade is 8 to 11 cents lower, beans are 7 to 8 cents lower and wheat is 10 to 20 cents lower. Corn trade is 8 to 11 cents lower at midday Monday with firm spread trade as the December contract prepares to go into delivery and action fading back from the upper end of the range. Weekly export inspections were OK at 766,063 metric tons.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cash Cattle Sail North to Higher Prices

It was an invigorating day for the cattle market; even though it’s a holiday week, feedlots set their prices and packers came to the market hungry and looking for cattle once again. It may be a shortened holiday week, but the cattle complex isn’t willing to let an opportunity pass...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mostly Lower Early, KC Wheat Firm

March corn is down 3 cents, January soybeans are down 7 1/2 cents and March KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher, while European stocks are lower. U.S. stocks were initially higher after news broke Monday that Jerome Powell would stay on as Federal Reserve Chairman, but gains were trimmed back by the close.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: KC Wheat Surges Higher

KC wheat closed at its highest price for a March contract in eight years Monday, supported by dry weather in the southwestern Plains and excessive rainfall disrupting the wheat harvest in eastern Australia. Corn and soybeans were also enticed higher with support from domestic demand and a higher close in soybean oil.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Mixed; Soybean, Wheat Futures Higher

Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday; soybean futures are 3 to 4 cents lower and wheat futures are 5 to 9 cents higher. Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents weaker at midday with sideways action continuing with spillover trade from soybeans and wheat limiting support with weaker spread action. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production with holiday demand likely to keep needs higher.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Higher Across the Board

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1/2 cent per bushel, January soybeans are up 6 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Grain markets are higher across the board overnight with gains led by soybean oil as most contracts post 0.9-1.0% gains.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil dips lower, gold pushes higher

Oil prices are marginally higher on Tuesday after once again seeing strong support around early November lows. We’ve seen the rally lose momentum recently as growth slows in the final quarter of the year, OPEC revises down demand growth and the White House threatens to release reserves from the SPR.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Cushing Crude Inventories Are Rising As Oil Prices Fall

Crude stocks at Cushing have been rising in recent weeks, with another build expected for the last week, amid the sell-off in WTI Crude on Friday triggered by fears of the Omicron variant and low liquidity on the long U.S. weekend, energy analytics provider OilX said on Tuesday. Tuesday’s reading...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

Crude oil price in oversold territory ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil price is in the oversold territory with an RSI of 28. Both the WTI and Brent futures are on a downtrend as a reaction to the Omicron variant. Investors are eyeing the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday. Crude oil price remains on a downtrend ahead of the OPEC+...
TRAFFIC
New Haven Register

UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the. No securities trading below 1000 shares are included. tween last year's closing price and this year's closing. Changes for issues added during the year are calcu- lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer largest monthly loss since March 2020

Oil futures settled sharply lower on Tuesday, with prices posting their largest monthly loss since the pandemic officially began in March of 2020. "Crude prices got hit with a one-two punch" from the Moderna CEO's concern over the current MRNA vaccines' effectiveness with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and after the Federal Reserve briefly sent the dollar higher and brought forward rate hike expectations, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. January West Texas Intermediate crude lost $3.77, or 5.4%, to settle at $66.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices for the most-active contract down nearly 21% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

