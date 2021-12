Odell Beckham Jr. has had some major changes in his life recently, but the biggest one is coming in the near feature. Beckham’s longtime girlfriend, fitness trainer and Instagram model Lauren Wood, shared some photos on Sunday that revealed she is pregnant. The Los Angeles Rams star was among those who commented on the photos of him and Wood, writing, “Can’t wait baby!” You can see the photos below:

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO