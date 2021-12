The Bachelorette Michelle Young made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She is too cute and I have not been paying too much attention to her since I don’t watch the show lol. On the show she talked about being an elementary school teacher, her dad watching the show, the final four men, and Jimmy revealed the guy who his wife Molly thinks Michelle will choose. It was very interesting to learn more about her, she seems to have a great personality and I hope she finds the guy of her dreams! She’s a cutie, the video clip is inside….

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 HOURS AGO