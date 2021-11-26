A wrong-way, head-on crash on Grayson Street left one person dead and another in critical condition (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

One man lost his life and another was left in critical condition after a head-on crash that happened northeast of downtown.

As per the initial information, the fatal wrong-way accident took place at about 3 a.m. Friday on Highway 281 at Grayson Street.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A wrong-way, head-on crash on Grayson Street left one person dead and another in critical condition

November 26, 2021