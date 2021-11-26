ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

A wrong-way, head-on crash on Grayson Street left one person dead and another in critical condition (San Antonio, TX)

 4 days ago

One man lost his life and another was left in critical condition after a head-on crash that happened northeast of downtown.

As per the initial information, the fatal wrong-way accident took place at about 3 a.m. Friday on Highway 281 at Grayson Street.

November 26, 2021

