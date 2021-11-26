ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Shareholders Approve Inter's Corporate Reorganization And Migration To Nasdaq

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter (B3: BIDI3, BIDI4 and BIDI11) ("Inter"), a leading super app, offering financial and non-financial services to more than 15 million customers in Brazil, announced today that during its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held yesterday, the Company's proposal for Corporate Reorganization was approved with more than 82% of the total outstanding shares present. Inter also received this week the approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to continue with its plans to migrate from B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, to Nasdaq.

Next Steps - Option Period

The next step for the implementation of the transaction and listing on Nasdaq is the Option Period, during which shareholders must decide whether they want to receive their common, preferred or Units shares as Level I BDRs, backed by Class A Shares issued by Inter Platform (" BDR Option"), or if they want to receive the amount in cash in accordance with the valuation report prepared by PwC. The defined amount is R$45.84 per Redeemable Preferred Share, corresponding to 3 (three) times the value per preferred and/or common share of Inter (" Cash Out Option").

See below the main highlights of the two Options:

BDR Option:

  • Shareholders wishing to receive BDRs will not need to complete any specific form.
  • Shareholders who choose to receive the BDRs may, shortly thereafter, convert the BDRs to receive Class A Shares directly. A brokerage firm that allows clients to buy and sell shares in the US will be necessary to convert the BDRs. Inter announced last Friday that it will launch its free international home broker on the Super App later this year.
  • The conversion of BDRs will be subsidized by Inter for 30 days.
  • The shareholder opting for the BDR Option will be able to trade its shares issued by Inter on B3 until the effective implementation of the Corporate Reorganization, when the BDRs will then be delivered.

Cash Out Option:

  • The Cash Out option was created to allow exit for investors whose mandates do not allow holding BDRs or shares abroad.
  • A maximum limit of R$2 billion was defined for the Cash Out Option; this means that if this limit is exceeded, the Corporate Reorganization will not be implemented. Therefore, if the majority chooses to receive the cash amount, shareholders who opted for Cash Out do not receive the amount.
  • The shareholders who opt for Cash Out will not be able to trade their shares issued by Inter on B3 from the final day of the option until the effective implementation of the Corporate Reorganization, at which time they will receive the amount corresponding to the Cash Out.

During the Option Period, shareholders who chose the Cash Out Option may migrate to the BDR Option and vice versa, if such possibility is provided by the shareholder's custody agent. After the Option Period, there will be no migration between the two Options. The shareholder that does not choose during the Option Period, or follow the procedures to be published by Inter for exercising the Cash Out Option, or exercise the Withdrawal Right, will receive the BDR Option.

Repositioning Inter as a global player, listed next to global players

The Corporate Reorganization process is strategic for Inter, its customers, partners and shareholders. The goal is to reposition Inter as a global player and replicate its successful business model implemented in Brazil in several other countries, starting with the United States. The first steps in this direction were taken with the USEND acquisition recently announced. Inter will have the advantage of having a solid structure and customer base, accelerating the process to become a full global digital platform.

The listing of shares on Nasdaq will give Inter access to the largest capital market in the world, allowing the Company to increase its investment capacity and growth in all business lines under a more efficient capital structure and greater liquidity. It will also enable the participation in future expansion opportunities in international markets, such as acquisition of strategic assets, consolidation and business combinations.

Important milestones in Inter's performance

  • More than 15 million customers, with an average of 33 thousand new accounts opened per business day
  • 2 million investors at Inter Invest, with R$60 billion in assets under custody
  • 700,000 active insurance customers at Inter Seguros, which offers a portfolio of 18 products
  • 2.4 million active customers in the last 12 months at Inter Shop, who can shop for more than 279 thousand available products without leaving the Super App
  • 1 million SMEs and Individual Micro-Entrepreneurs (MEI) clients at Inter Empresas

Additional information

Inter would like to thank its shareholders for the approval of the Corporate Reorganization at the EGM. For more information about the next steps, follow our social networks or our Investor Relations website: ri.bancointer.com.br.

About Inter More than a digital bank, this is a super app that simplifies people's lives: Inter has reinvented itself and creates everyday products and services for its more than 15 million customers, whether that's taking care of people's finances, shopping online or earning cashback. Everything comes together in the same app; it's simple and fully digital. Inter offers complete services in banking, investments, credit and insurance, in addition to a virtual mall that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States. The company has a broad credit portfolio of R$16 billion, shareholders' equity of R$8.6 billion, and R$33.7 billion in total assets.

Contacts:

Grayling Lucia Domville / Katie ConroyM +1 646. 824.2856/ +1 530.680.2772 Katie.Conroy@grayling.com / Lucia.Domville@grayling.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholders-approve-inters-corporate-reorganization-and-migration-to-nasdaq-301432441.html

SOURCE Inter

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Gencan Capital Announces Acquisition Of A Majority Of Its Common Shares By John A. McMahon And Certain Other Purchasers And Certain Related Matters

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Gencan Capital Inc. (the " Corporation") (CSE: GCA) today announced that John A. McMahon and certain other purchasers (the " Purchasers") acquired 13,999,336 (the " Acquired Shares") Common Shares (the " Common Shares") in the capital of the Corporation from Genterra Capital Inc., Forum Financial Corporation, and York Capital Funding Inc. (the " Vendors"). The Common Shares were acquired pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 29, 2021, pursuant to which the Purchasers acquired all of the Acquired Shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per Acquired Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.4 million (the " Transaction"), in reliance on the exemption in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids from the requirements of securities legislation applicable to formal bids.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - Get Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Report, the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on November 30, 2021 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta's 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 35 individuals hired by Sarepta in November 2021. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

AI Optimization Technology Startup Nota Raises $14.7M USD Series B With Recognition From Global Enterprises For Its Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota, an AI optimization platform startup, has acquired series B funding amounting to USD 14.7M that is announcing today. The series B funding was finalized last month, a year after the series A funding of USD 6.7M. The series B funding round joined by Stonebridge Ventures, LB Investment, DS Asset, Intervest, and Company K Partners. Nota has raised a total of $23M.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

SpringServe Expands Team To Support Growing International Customer Base Following The Company's Acquisition By Magnite

Leon Siotis appointed as SpringServe's Head of International. SpringServe records 140% growth in publisher revenue in international markets in first three quarters of 2021. LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringServe, the leading independent ad serving platform, announced today the appointment of Leon Siotis as Head of International. Leon was formerly the President of EMEA at SpotX. In this role, Leon will spearhead SpringServe's efforts outside of the US, working to ensure global publishers have access to the right technology to keep pace with the acceleration in CTV and online video (OLV) ad spend growth. The news follows SpringServe's acquisition by Magnite (MGNI) - Get Magnite, Inc. Report, the world's largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, earlier this year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrate#Egm#Company#Sec#B3#Units#Inter Platform#Pwc#The Super App#The Bdr Option
TheStreet

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Announces Share Purchase By Senior Management

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (LX) - Get Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. Report, a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced that members of its senior management have informed the Company that they planned to use their personal funds to purchase the Company's American depository shares (the "ADSs"), and some purchases had been made in the past few days. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Wenjie Xiao, President Jared Yi Wu, Chief Financial Officer Sunny Rui Sun, Chief Financing Cooperation Officer Kris Qian Qiao, Chief Human Resource Officer Shirley Yunwen Yang and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Ming Zhao, the members intend to continue the purchase to up to US$10 million worth of the ADSs within the next six months, pursuant and subject to applicable laws and the Company's securities trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

IACB Shareholders Vote To Approve The Proposed Business Combination With Innovid

ION Acquisition Corp 2, Ltd. ("ION") (IACB) , a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Innovid Inc. ("Innovid" or the "Company"), a leading independent connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement platform, at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 29, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Kirkland Lake shareholders approve Agnico Eagle merger deal

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL -3.2%) shareholders vote in favor of the proposed merger with Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM -3.2%) which would create Canada's largest gold miner. Kirkland Lake says more than 186.8M shares representing 70.85% of the company were voted at the special shareholder meeting, with the merger approved by more than 150.6M shares, or 80.65% of the votes cast by shareholders.
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Roche shareholders approve deal to buy Novartis’s stake

ZURICH (Reuters) – Roche shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Friday to support the $20.7 billion deal to buy Novartis’s nearly one third voting stake, the Swiss drugmaker said. Roche held an extraordinary general meeting to settle matters related to its plan to disentangle the two pharma companies, both based in Basel,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Brazil
TheStreet

Aquila Resources Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition By Gold Resource Corporation

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) (" Aquila" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that at the Company's special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting") held earlier today, an overwhelming majority of Aquila shareholders voted in favour of the special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which Gold Resource Corporation (" GRC") (NYSE American: GORO) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares") of the Company (the " Transaction").
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Hyzon Motors Inc. F/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - HYZN; HYZNW

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYZN; HYZNW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06636, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Hyzon between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.
LAW
TheStreet

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $230,000,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise Of Underwriter's Option To Purchase Additional Units

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit on November 29, 2021. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BRD U". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BRD" and "BRD WS," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

META PLATFORMS, INC. F/K/A FACEBOOK, INC. (NASDAQ: FB) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION DEADLINE- Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than December 27, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report from April 29, 2021 through October 21, 2021(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading on December 1, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CMCAU".
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

RF Elements Announces New Distributor For Canada

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia and INDIAN TRAIL, North Carolina, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to continuously improve our supply chain, we are partnering with our distribution channel to make more stock available than ever before in Canada. We are pleased to announce DoubleRadius, Inc. as the new RF elements Distributor in Canada. With a warehouse presence in Toronto, DoubleRadius, Inc. will stock and assist Canadian end users and Resellers in securing the RF elements products necessary for their specific projects.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Arisz Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Common Stock, Rights And Warrants, Commencing December 9, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arisz Acquisition Corp. ("ARIZ") announced today that, commencing December 9, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering completed on November 22, 2021 may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock of ARIZ, and the rights and warrants included in such units on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized Convertible Senior Notes Offering

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) (the "Company" or "Array") today announced it has priced an upsized offering of $375 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2028 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Array expects the offering to close on December 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The additional proceeds from upsized offering will enable the Company to reduce the amount of Series A Preferred Stock that the Company intends to issue to finance a portion of the cash consideration for the STI Acquisition (as defined below) from $100 million to $50.0 million. The reduction will result in fewer common shares being issued to the Series A Preferred holders and lower interest expense annually, thereby reducing the overall cost of capital for the STI Acquisition. Array has also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

VEON Ltd: Dealing In Securities

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) - Get VEON Ltd. Report (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee. Name : Erik Aas Position :...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Kin Carta Plc Becomes First Business On London Stock Exchange To Achieve B Corp Certification

Digital transformation consultancy meets highest standards for ethical business practices. LONDON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation consultancy Kin + Carta has become a certified B Corp across all markets in which it operates. This makes it the first publicly-traded business on the London Stock Exchange to gain the accreditation and one of only 16 fully-certified public B Corps globally.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy