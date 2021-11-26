ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Covid Strain Hits Europe As Southern Africa Flights Banned

By Alex PIGMAN, AFP bureaus
A new Covid-19 strain first detected in southern Africa emerged in Europe and Israel on Friday as nations rushed to ban flights to slow the spread of the variant, feared able to overwhelm current pandemic measures. Markets plunged as news sank in that the new variant -- more infectious...

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ Identified; Here’s What You Need To Know

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — University of California San Francisco infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong believes the new COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ variant is already here. Here’s what you need to know. COVID: Expert Says New Omicron Coronavirus Variant Likely Already in U.S. The World Health Organization issued a warning...
New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
33 countries announce new travel bans and restrictions

The degree of border control severity varies from country to country, with some states closing their borders entirely, while others only tightening COVID-19 testing protocols at the border. The newly discovered Omicron strain of the coronavirus has forced many states to urgently close their borders to some or all foreign...
New omicron variant discovered in southern Africa triggers travel bans

BRUSSELS (AP) — The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a […]
Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
