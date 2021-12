A battle between two former heavyweight champions could be on the horizon. Andy Ruiz Jr. is open to fighting Deontay Wilder, he told The Last Stand with Brian Custer. “Yes, I do, and I think that would be an amazing fight,” said Ruiz in regard to a future fight. “We’re both part of the same team [with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions], and it’s all business. I wouldn’t mind getting in the ring with him, and I feel I could beat him. We got to get it on.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO