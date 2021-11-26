ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NY

New York’s Magical Octagon House is Open for Christmas Tours!

By Mike Karolyi
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Armour-Stiner House in Irvington, New York, also known as the "octagon house", is the only one of it's kind in the United States! This is just one of the reasons that their 'Victorian Christmas' house tour...

q1057.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Step Into the Rustic Capital Region Treehouse You Dreamed About As A Kid

It's another stunning treehouse rental that will allow you to live and sleep among the trees. Is there a better way to connect with nature than sleeping in a canopy of leaves? That is the goal of this Airbnb rental in Argyle to give you the full experience of being one with nature. The owner of this one says visitors will experience a "...cozy, rustic treehouse, tucked under a canopy of trees, listening to the whisper of the wind, watching the fireflies dance across an open field on a balmy summers night, and sleeping, nestled above it all!"
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

NEW! Foo Fighters Announce Summer 2022 Show at SPAC!

There were a few great shows and a lot of great memories made at SPAC this Summer. From Dead & Company to Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Black Crowes it was nice to hear live music in Saratoga again!. If things go the way we think it will, 2022 will be...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
City
Irvington, NY
Irvington, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Q 105.7

Jump Right In on $7.5 Million New York Estate with Violin-Shaped Pool!

Looking for a bargain? Saving one million dollars sounds like a great deal but you still need to come up with $7.5 million for this home. In October I found this home, at Brian Milton Real Estate, with everything you'd ever need, including a 90-foot violin-shaped pool! A couple of months ago it was listed for $8.5, today's price might be music to your ears. Let's explore this 10,500 square foot home and the grounds that surround it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

‘Tiger King 2′ Star Attempts Escape – Caught and Arrested in Upstate NY

Who knew that the star of Tiger King 2 was popped right here in the Capital Region?. I'll be completely honest with you all right now, this isn't necessarily new news- but I sure as heck had no clue about this when I was watching Tiger King 2 on Netflix last week. This is a strange tale that started in Indiana, ended up on Netflix, and somehow got to Upstate New York. Here's how:
PETS
Q 105.7

Hiker Falls 20 Feet Out of Tree on Devils Path in Hunter, New York!

Whether you are hiking or hunting, the woods of New York are no joke. You need to be aware of your surroundings and try not to get lost!. Even when we are on our best behavior and doing all of the things we are supposed to we can lose our way. It happens to hundreds of people each year! Just last week one hiker fell out of a tree! Here's the story.
HUNTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Historic House#The Nesting#Upstate#Magical Octagon House#The Armour Stiner House
Q 105.7

Take A Creepy Walk Through Starlite Music Theater in Latham-See Photos

The Starlite Music Theater opened in 1957 and was a popular venue located in Latham. There were many acts that passed through the Starlite until 1997. It was a 3,000 seat theater in the round. In the 1980s I saw Belinda Carlisle of the Go Gos at the Starlite Music Theater. Kenny Rogers, The Monkees, Weird Al Yankovic, Jonny Cash, Run DMC, Diana Ross, and more graced the stage. The Starlite closed its doors in 1998 and laid dormant for years. Then in December of 2012, the Starlite was demolished. Here are pictures of the venue in the summer of 2012 before it was leveled.
LATHAM, NY
Q 105.7

Toto Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Toto will hit the road for a stretch of U.S. tour dates in early 2022. The newly announced concerts will be part of the group’s Dogz of Oz world tour, kicking off Feb. 25 in Las Vegas. Initial dates stretch through March 19 and include stops in Atlantic City, Detroit and Kansas City. Further shows are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Q 105.7

10 Dead Department Stores We Miss the Most in Upstate New York

Remember when we circled things we wanted for Xmas in the Service Merchandise catalog?. Over the weekend, I was talking to my son Brody about some things that he might want for Christmas this year, hoping to help him with his list for Santa Claus. I didn't do it online, which I know a lot of parents do, I actually wanted him to circle things like we used to do as kids. I grabbed a Target catalog and invited my 6-year-old to sit on my lap and we started looking at things together.
RETAIL
Q 105.7

How Stone Temple Pilots Became ’90s Rock Giants

Stone Temple Pilots are now nearly 30 years removed from Core, their 1993 debut, which arrived at the height of grunge. The band has released a healthy stack of albums since then — weathering the loss and eventual death of vocalist Scott Weiland, and eventually regrouping with singer Jeff Gutt, who made his official debut on record with 2018's Stone Temple Pilots.
ROCK MUSIC
Q 105.7

Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ Lives in a $3M Converted Garage In NY and It’s Awesome

Steve Burns, the former host of the kid's show "Blue's Clues" is selling his awesome house in Brooklyn. It's a converted shop and garage...and, of course, it's even blue!. The house was completed in 2008 and uses upcycled materials like wood from the Coney Island boardwalk became the courtyard deck and roof beams from the garage were reused as planks for the interior walls.
BROOKLYN, NY
Q 105.7

Black Friday Store Hours! Here’s the Updated List for New York!

Here it is, Black Friday! It has been reported that Black Friday can typically be the busiest shopping day of the year!. This shopping frenzy has been going on since 1942 and has changed over the years. Even this season, many major retail outlets have attempted to offer staggered "Black Friday" online events to help lessen the in-store competition for the deal of the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy