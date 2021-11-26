New York’s Magical Octagon House is Open for Christmas Tours!

It's another stunning treehouse rental that will allow you to live and sleep among the trees. Is there a better way to connect with nature than sleeping in a canopy of leaves? That is the goal of this Airbnb rental in Argyle to give you the full experience of being one with nature. The owner of this one says visitors will experience a "...cozy, rustic treehouse, tucked under a canopy of trees, listening to the whisper of the wind, watching the fireflies dance across an open field on a balmy summers night, and sleeping, nestled above it all!"

ALBANY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO