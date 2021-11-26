ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MMO Free Agent Profile: Carlos Correa, SS

By Patrick Glynn
metsmerizedonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraditional Stats: 148 games, .279/.366/.489, 34 2B, 26 HR, 92 RBI. Advanced Stats: 134 wRC+, 5.8 fWAR, 7.2 bWAR .364 wOBA. Carlos Correa is coming off his best season of six and change with the Houston Astros. He was nearly a 6 fWAR player (7.2 bWAR) in 148 games–the second most...

metsmerizedonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

New report is bad news for Carlos Correa, Corey Seager

The major bidding war Carlos Correa and Corey Seager may have been hoping to see materialize may not develop quite as they hoped. On Tuesday, we shared a report saying that the Yankees and Dodgers could be involved in a bidding war for Seager, who is among the top free agents on the market. Correa, another top free agent shortstop, has also been linked to the Yankees.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Fans know the SS they want and by a wide margin

The New York Yankees made an unusual one-and-done move, moving Gleyber Torres from the team’s experimental shortstop back to second base. Unfortunately, that move caused a juggernaut of other infield questions that will have to be answered by the start of spring training. However, that discussion is for another article; Brian Cashman’s self-admission of obtaining a high-quality shortstop is his priority this offseason.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Francisco Lindor
ClutchPoints

Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s perfect response to Carlos Correa criticism

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter won five MLB World Series titles in the Bronx. Jeter has a Yankees resume as long as the Empire State Building is tall. So it was a bit of a head-scratching moment when MLB free agent Carlos Correa, who was rumored to be on the Yankees radar, criticized the franchise’s most beloved player for his defense.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa meets with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch

Hinch was, of course, Correa’s manager in Houston from 2015 to 2019. It’d be dangerous to read too much into the meeting. Beyond his previous relationship with Hinch, Correa is widely considered the top free agent this winter and is likely to meet with quite a few teams. Still, it’s easy to draw the connection between the two-time All-Star and the club. The Tigers have made it very clear they intend to open their pocketbook this winter, and Correa makes lots of sense for a club with money to spend and a desire to push themselves into a contention window. Indeed, the Tigers, who have already added starter Eduardo Rodriguez (the biggest free-agent signing of the winter so far) and catcher Tucker Barnhart, are widely expected to be among the most active teams.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Mmo#Mmo Free Agent Profile#Uzr#The Houston Astros#Mvp#Alcs#Mets#Drs
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ignores Carlos Correa hate, provides glowing endorsement

If there were any way a potential free-agent acquisition for the New York Yankees could plummet his stock, it would be to insult Derek Jeter. While fans are up in arms over Carlos Correa’s latest comments, indicating that Jeter didn’t deserve to win any of his five Gold Glove awards, management doesn’t seem phased by his words.
MLB
FanSided

Astros: Carlos Correa has the correct take on Derek Jeter

Carlos Correa doesn’t believe that Yankees’ great Derek Jeter deserves any of the Gold Gloves he won. The Houston Astros were blessed with the best defender in the American League in 2021 with Carlos Correa at shortstop. The 27-year-old picked up a Gold Glove and the AL Platinum Glove, while sporting 21 Defensive Runs Saved.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Owner Shares Honest Admission On Carlos Correa

New York Yankees fans weren’t exactly thrilled with former Houston Astros star Carlos Correa’s comments earlier this week. During a conversation about his free agency and the Yankees being a potential landing spot, Correa took a shot at a former Yankees legend. The star shortstop said Derek Jeter “didn’t deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won.”
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
calltothepen.com

Carlos Correa, AJ Hinch spotted having lunch together in Houston

There will be a slew of teams who are interested in former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa on the free agent market this offseason, and one of the teams who has often been linked to the team this offseason has been the Detroit Tigers. That’s partially why when Correa and...
MLB
cubsinsider.com

Yankees Downplaying SS Interest, Carlos Correa Possibly Seeking Record Deal

The Yankees are in the conversation for nearly all of the top free agents every winter and that’s no different this time around, but recent reports cast serious doubt on the Bronx Bombers’ desire to spend big on a shortstop. While it’s entirely possible this is a case of negotiating through the media, owner Hal Steinbrenner also admitted that he voted in favor of the league’s proposal to lower the competitive balance tax threshold to $180 million.
MLB
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Should The Detroit Tigers Sign Carlos Correa?

Everybody who's a Detroit Tigers fan knows that the team needs an everyday shortstop. They tried Zach Short, Niko Goodrum, Willi Castro, Harold Castro, and Isaac Paredes at short in 2021. But none of them were successful over the long run. The Tigers do have prospect Ryan Kreidler who is...
MLB
FanSided

Tigers not willing to break the bank for Carlos Correa

The Detroit Tigers are reportedly not interested in throwing an absurd amount of money towards free agent Carlos Correa. The Houston Astros are going to have a hard time paying what Carlos Correa seems to want in free agency, but it seems like another team he’s apparently interested in will have a hard time matching what he wants as well. The Detroit Tigers are reportedly not thrilled with the idea of breaking the bank to land the talented shortstop.
MLB
New York Post

Yankees’ interest in Carlos Correa just window dressing

CHICAGO — On this, Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone can all agree:. When it comes to Carlos Correa, they’re not here to talk about the past. The Yankees managing general partner, speaking Wednesday at the Major League Baseball owners’ meetings, echoed sentiments voiced previously by his general manager and manager regarding Correa, the free agent likely to earn the most this winter.
MLB
AllLions

Social Media Reacts to Carlos Correa Having Lunch with A.J. Hinch

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was spotted having breakfast with prized free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa on Thursday morning. According to ESPN Major League Baseball insider Jeff Passan, "Yes, free agent shortstop Carlos Correa and Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch had breakfast today. Yes, the conversation was so good they stayed until lunch. Yes, the Tigers badly need a shortstop. No, it does not mean Correa is close to signing with Detroit. Lots of offseason."
NFL
FanSided

Would a Carlos Correa signing be good for the Texas Rangers?

The Texas Rangers have the cap space to make an enormous splash in free agency. Adding Carlos Correa would help the Rangers with their re-build, but would it be the most fiscally responsible thing to do?. Signing Correa might bring back the bad memories of the ARod signing back in...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy