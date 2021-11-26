MMO Free Agent Profile: Carlos Correa, SS

Hinch was, of course, Correa’s manager in Houston from 2015 to 2019. It’d be dangerous to read too much into the meeting. Beyond his previous relationship with Hinch, Correa is widely considered the top free agent this winter and is likely to meet with quite a few teams. Still, it’s easy to draw the connection between the two-time All-Star and the club. The Tigers have made it very clear they intend to open their pocketbook this winter, and Correa makes lots of sense for a club with money to spend and a desire to push themselves into a contention window. Indeed, the Tigers, who have already added starter Eduardo Rodriguez (the biggest free-agent signing of the winter so far) and catcher Tucker Barnhart, are widely expected to be among the most active teams.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO