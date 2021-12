Netflix may have a bundle of documentaries on its streaming service, but the top one on our countdown list belongs squarely to Disney Plus. Later in November, Disney Plus will release The Beatles: Get Back. The hotly anticipated documentary will stream as a series, with three episodes airing on consecutive days. If you're a Beatles fan, you won't want to miss the unseen footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they prepare to play their renowned "rooftop concert" at the band's Apple Corps headquarters on London's Savile Row -- the band's last live performance.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO