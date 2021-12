Ilya Shymanovich Swims 55.28 to Take Down World Record in 100 Breaststroke. One week after Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus and Energy Standard swam a 55.32 to break his own world record in the men’s 100 breast by two hundredths, he did it again during the fifth playoff match. Here, Shymanovich went out in 25.85, just off his opening-half pace of 25.77 from last week, but then he closed in 29.43 to touch in 55.28 for the new record. Shymanovich out-split the entire heat by more than a second on the second 50.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 4 DAYS AGO