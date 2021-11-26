ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Army father spends first Thanksgiving with family in two years

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4zcB_0d7O2JmW00
Reunion FILE PHOTO: A solider has been reunited with his family in time for the holidays after being separated from them for two years. (Steve Debenport/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — This year’s Thanksgiving will be one that the Noble family will remember.

After being away for two years, soldier Scott Noble has finally hugged his family after being apart.

The member of the 101st Airborne got home just in time, arriving in Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday via Greyhound, WVIR reported.

It was the first face-to-face meeting they’ve had after being able to communicate via Facetime for months.

Between deployments and the COVID-19 pandemic, Noble was separated from his family.

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now, to be honest,” Noble told WVIR. “Just being able just to sit down and just watch a movie and talk to them. Just have a conversation where you can hold them and talk to them.”

You can see their reunion on WVIR.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mom and 7-year-old rescued from burning home thanks to dog barking

CHICAGO — A man and his pit bull raced into action during a fire and have been credited with saving lives. Renaldo Vera told The Chicago Tribune that his dog, Chicago, wouldn’t stop barking and that was what alerted him to screaming outside and glass breaking. Without knowing who needed help, he ran into action, helping to pull two people from a burning building.
CHICAGO, IL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kirstin Delgado

Outside of my husband and family, I couldn’t think of a bigger blessing than working at Channel 9 Eyewitness News. I’ve arrived here after 11 years of climbing the ladder of the news industry, and I’m ecstatic to be back home in Central Florida. I first moved here after college...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Charlottesville, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Jared Oliver

Jared Oliver is a sports reporter/anchor at WFTV Channel 9. He spent many summers visiting Orlando as a child. Oliver was recognized as the 2021 Sports Personality of The Year by the Alabama Broadcasters Association earlier this year. He previously worked as a sports anchor at WVTM-TV in Birmingham, Alabama,...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
62K+
Followers
74K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy