ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Tata Elxsi Wins OTT TV Technology Of The Year Award At The Videotech Innovation Awards 2021

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

BANGALORE, India and LONDON, Nov. 26. 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi is delighted to announce that QoEtient, its flagship product for proactive video Quality of Experience(QoE) improvement, has won the OTT TV Technology of the Year Award at the renowned VideoTech Innovation Awards 2021, the ultimate celebration for companies and individuals revolutionizing today's global video industry.

The OTT video industry has been growing exponentially, and the types of devices used by subscribers are highly diverse, be it the form factor, device type, or OS. The sheer variety of devices and modes of connectivity makes it very challenging for service providers to deliver consistent QoE.

QoEtient, developed by Tata Elxsi, is the world's first streaming performance improvement and player/playback testing solution. It is a cloud-based video DevOps platform that enables video service providers to assess all QoE and functional aspects of a video pipeline for acceptable QoE delivery, including apps/video players on end-user devices. It supports a multitude of OTT devices such as Smartphones, Tablets, SmartTVs, Streaming devices (FireTV, AppleTV, Roku, etc.), Gaming consoles (PlayStation, Xbox), STBs including 4K devices and Bluetooth remote controls. QoEtient also provides APIs that enable seamless integration into the development and delivery pipelines of video service providers.

QoEtient uses frame-accurate high-precision APIs to measure QoE under varied last-yard settings (shifting connectivity conditions) to provide the most actionable device-specific statistics. It also enables automation that covers situations ranging from basic functionality checks to high-precision performance and QoE analysis at up to 60 fps.

QoEtient, backed by over 5 years of R&D and multiple patents, is a one-stop-shop for both QoE and test automation. It is used by some of the leading video service providers globally to offer consistent QoE to their subscribers, transcending video services from "just working fine" to delivering a great experience.

"We're excited to be recognized at the VideoTech Innovation Awards where the most innovative products and technology in the global video industry are celebrated every year," said Sunil TG, Head of Product Engineering- QoEtient at Tata Elxsi. "This is a significant milestone in QoEtient's journey to becoming the platform of choice for Proactive QoE Testing and Video Test Automation."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Media, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. Tata Elxsi helps customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and the application of digital technologies.

Tata Elxsi's solution accelerators and platforms include iCX, the Intelligent Customer Experience Platform; TEPlay, the OTT and IPTV platform; Android TV launcher; Autonomai, the AD/ADAS middleware suite; AI solutions for applications like driver monitoring and video analytics; TEAtom orchestrator and TEDReg, a global regulatory intelligence platform for the healthcare industry.

Media Contact:

Tata Elxsi Hari BalanCorporate CommunicationsTelephone: +91 80 2297 9123Email: media@tataelxsi.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tata-elxsi-wins-ott-tv-technology-of-the-year-award-at-the-videotech-innovation-awards-2021-301432440.html

SOURCE Tata Elxsi

Comments / 0

Related
Electronic Engineering Times

TI Wins Four Awards at EE Awards Asia and Accelerates the Momentum of GaN Technology

Texas Instruments has won four awards at this year’s EE Awards Asia for its LMG3525R030-Q1 gallium nitride (GaN) device. Texas Instruments Inc. (TI), a leading designer and manufacturer of analog and embedded processing chips targeted at the industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems markets, has won four awards—EV Power Semiconductor Supplier and Energy-Saving Power Semiconductor Provider in both Taiwan and Asia divisions of this year’s EE Awards Asia —for its LMG3525R030-Q1 gallium nitride (GaN) device.
TECHNOLOGY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Quini Wins 2021 Innovation Award by Wine Industry Network

WINnovation Awards Recognize The Most Innovative Industry Suppliers And Service Professionals. November 18, 2021 – Quini® (www.quiniwine.com), the leader in consumer sensory data and analytics solutions for the wine industry, has been recognized by Wine Industry Network with the WINnovation 2021 Award. WINnovation is an annual award presented to five...
ECONOMY
cisco.com

Cisco Catalyst 8000 wins CRN 2021 Tech Innovation Award

We are extremely honored to receive the CRN 2021 Tech Innovator Award for the Cisco Catalyst 8000 Edge Platform in the Networking – Enterprise category. Consumer Reseller News (CRN) is a leading technology news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners,. and value-added resellers (VARs). Each year, the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Tv Streaming#Innovation#Tata Elxsi Wins#Ott Tv Technology Of#Qoetient#Devops#Smartphones Tablets#Smarttvs#Appletv#Playstation#Xbox#Bluetooth
Madison365

Madison365 lands national award for innovation in revenue

LION Publishers, a nationwide organization representing nearly 400 local independent online news publishers, has honored Madison365 with its annual award for General Excellence in Revenue Growth. Specifically, LION Publishers recognized us for our innovation in leveraging our multimedia platform and deep community connections to bring in the revenue needed to...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Legal And General And Hive Learning Win The Gold Award For 'Best Use Of Social And Collaborative Learning Technologies' At The 2021 Learning Technologies Awards

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive Learning and their client Legal & General (L&G) were awarded the gold award for 'Best use of social and collaborative learning technologies' at the 2021 Learning Technologies Awards last night. The award was given as a result of the impact that the two...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Vancouver Company Wins Prestigious Award For Predictive Analytics Technology

Neon, a Vancouver-based digital product studio and benefit company, has won a 2021 Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) award in the Marketing Technologies (Martech) category. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Henk Campher, CMO at Thinkific. Neon landed the prestigious CMA prize for its partnership with Jima, a BC-based recreational cannabis...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Arbe’s 4D Imaging Radar Technology Wins Informa Tech Automotive Award 2021 For ADAS & Autonomous Product/Service Of The Year

Arbe Robotics Ltd. a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, announces that their 4D Imaging Radar Technology wins the Informa Tech Automotive Awards for ADAS & Autonomous Product/Service of the Year. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What Gives Bitcoin Value?. The Informa Tech Automotive...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
Benzinga

Eightcap Partners Wins Most Innovative Affiliate Program Europe 2021 at the Global Business Review Magazine Awards

Businesses are just like people. To be successful, one needs to first establish a solid foundation in order to grow. With enough persistence and adjustment, things can really take off. Eightcap Partners is the same way - throughout its journey with partners, it relies on communication and adjustments. Growing a business does not have to come at the cost of business partners. In fact, it is quite the opposite - they are correlated in a way that without one, the other does not prosper as much as it can. Consequently, Eightcap Partners aims to provide excellence in its interaction with partners and innovation to continue building on partnerships that will endure the test of time.
BUSINESS
thefishsite.com

Pannell-beater: FlipFarm wins GOAL innovation award

Presenting his company’s technology at the Global Seafood Alliance’s GOAL 2021 virtual event on 17 November, FlipFarm managing director, Aaron Pannell, won over attendees by illustrating how much this system — in which Hexcyl Pro baskets are connected to a backbone that rolls up on the side of a harvesting vessel — saves on the back-breaking labour associated with oyster aquaculture.
AGRICULTURE
Silicon Republic

Ailbhe and Izzy Keane win EU’s Rising Innovator award

The Irish entrepreneurs have been awarded €50,000 as part of the EU Prize for Women Innovators. Ireland’s Ailbhe and Izzy Keane are taking home the title of Rising Innovator as part of the European Prize for Women Innovators 2021. Celebrating its 10th year, the European Prize for Women Innovators is...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Kornit Digital To Participate In Barclays Global Technology, Media And Telecommunications Conference

ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital textile production technologies, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat discussion and conduct one-on-one meetings at the following conference:. Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AI Optimization Technology Startup Nota Raises $14.7M USD Series B With Recognition From Global Enterprises For Its Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota, an AI optimization platform startup, has acquired series B funding amounting to USD 14.7M that is announcing today. The series B funding was finalized last month, a year after the series A funding of USD 6.7M. The series B funding round joined by Stonebridge Ventures, LB Investment, DS Asset, Intervest, and Company K Partners. Nota has raised a total of $23M.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

RightCrowd Names Chief Technology Officer As Company Continues To Strengthen Management Team

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RightCrowd (ASX: RCW / OTCQB: RCWDF), a leading provider of safety, security and compliance solutions, announced that Bryan Jones has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer, a new position based in Europe. Jones joins RightCrowd following 17 years with Honeywell holding several leadership positions, the most recent being Chief of Staff to Honeywell's Connected Enterprise CTO.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

HTC Global Services Reveals New Brand Identity Uniting CareTech And Ciber Under One Brand

TROY, Mich. and CHENNAI, India, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services today announced that its companies, including CareTech Solutions and Ciber Inc., are uniting under one name and one brand - HTC Global Services. As part of this effort, the company has adopted a new identity that embodies its renewed ambitions and aspirations. It reflects both the transformation journey and the transformative impact it has for its customers, employees, and stakeholders, now and beyond.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Datadog Achieves AWS Graviton Ready Designation

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (DDOG) - Get Datadog Inc Class A Report, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Graviton Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Datadog has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Graviton.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amcor Unveils State-of-the-art Healthcare Packaging Facility In Singapore To Serve Accelerating Customer Demands In Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE and CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (AMCR) - Get Amcor PLC Report (ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging, today announced the opening of its greenfield packaging facility in Tuas, Singapore. The dedicated healthcare packaging facility will address a current and future market need, as demand for healthcare packaging is rapidly increasing across the region.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SpringServe Expands Team To Support Growing International Customer Base Following The Company's Acquisition By Magnite

Leon Siotis appointed as SpringServe's Head of International. SpringServe records 140% growth in publisher revenue in international markets in first three quarters of 2021. LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringServe, the leading independent ad serving platform, announced today the appointment of Leon Siotis as Head of International. Leon was formerly the President of EMEA at SpotX. In this role, Leon will spearhead SpringServe's efforts outside of the US, working to ensure global publishers have access to the right technology to keep pace with the acceleration in CTV and online video (OLV) ad spend growth. The news follows SpringServe's acquisition by Magnite (MGNI) - Get Magnite, Inc. Report, the world's largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, earlier this year.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy