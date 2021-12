From questions about previous Georgia losses to the lack of late-game adversity, Kirby Smart sounded exasperated by the end of his Sunday teleconference with reporters. His top-ranked Bulldogs have cruised through an unbeaten regular season only to find an old nemesis waiting in the same old place. Smart wasn’t buying either premise from concern over how they’d handle a close game to the way Alabama’s managed to come from behind in the last two Atlanta meetings and beat Georgia when the spotlight’s the brightest.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO